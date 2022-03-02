EARP answer borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department responded to a variety of call in New Oxford Borough Jan. 11-20.
Jan. 11
1:30 p.m. – Police assisted the Lancaster District Attorney’s office, making contact with a resident in the 100 block of East High Street concerning an investigation.
5:32 p.m. – Police issued a citation for a vehicle blocking the driveway in the rear of the 100 block of Lincoln Way East.
7:18 p.m. – Police issued a warning letter to the owner of an abandoned vehicle in the first block of South Bolton Street.
Jan. 14
9:27 a.m. – The turkey plant sent a cleanup crew to the 200 block of Lincoln Way West to remove debris from the highway.
3:50 p.m. – Police provided information to a person in the first block of Commerce Street.
4:38 p.m. – Police assisted a resident in distress in the 100 block of East High Street until emergency medical services arrived.
Jan. 15
1:30 p.m. – Police responded to Center Square for a well-being check but did not receive a response at the door. A neighbor stated he thought the resident went away for the weekend.
Jan. 17
1:00 a.m. – Police investigated a complaint of a wire down on the highway in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East but found none.
1:04 a.m. – Police defused a domestic between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the first block of Pleasant Road.
5:52 a.m. — Police defused a domestic between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the first block of Pleasant Road.
6:47 a.m. – Police notified Comcast to repair a wire that had come loose from a pole and was resting on another wire in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East.
3:36 p.m. – Police were summoned to a custody disagreement between a grandmother and mother in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police advised both parties to contact legal counsel and notified Child Line.
Jan. 18
8:07 a.m. – Police opened an investigation into a complaint of harassment by communication via Snap Chat from the first block of Lincoln Way East.
10:07 a.m. – Eastern Adams Regional Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police in obtaining information in an on-going investigation.
Jan. 19
12:39 p.m. – Police issued a citation for a vehicle parking in a no parking zone in the first block of East High Street.
3:55 p.m. – Police investigated a complaint of a vehicle illegally blocking a driveway in the 200 block of Carlisle Street, but the vehicle left the area before police arrived.
Jan. 20
11:53 a.m. – Police investigated a complaint of a dog being left out in the yard in the first block of Oxwood Circle but found no such issue.
