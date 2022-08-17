EARP answers borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Aug. 1,10.
Aug. 1
9:53 a.m., Police were dispatched to a controlled burn in the the 200 block of West Golden Lane.
12:30 p.m., Police are holding a bike found in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West.
7:12 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 100 block of South Peter Street, who was being treated by emergency medical services (EMS) when they arrived.
Aug. 2
9:30 a.m., Police were asked to conduct periodic checks on a picnic area in the 200 block of West Golden Lane.
3:26 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; the person was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
7:42 p.m., Police defused a situation in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Aug. 3
5:16 a.m., After receiving a complaint about someone screaming on the roadway in the first block of South Peter Street, police did not observe anyone screaming.
8:30 a.m., Police responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint in the 300 block of Commerce Street.
6:57 p.m., Police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Way East following a complaint about an illegally parked vehicle blocking a driveway, but did not find any vehicle blocking a driveway.
Aug. 4
12:10 p.m., Police were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East for an employee in medical distress. The employee was in stable condition and they waited for EMS to arrive.
2:18 p.m., Police served a protection from abuse (PFA) order to a resident in the 100 block of East High Street.
Aug. 5
2:15 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 100 block of South Peter Street, who was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
2:56 p.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of Berlin Road for an informational request.
Aug. 6
11:19 a.m., Police responded to a parking issue in the first block of Hanover Street.
Aug. 7
6:11 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; the person was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
5 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. EMS was on scene treating the person.
5:27 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Carlisle Street after receiving a PFA violation complaint. Police informed the complainant the interaction did not fall within the guidelines of a violation.
Aug. 8
6:52 a.m., Police were summoned to the 200 block of West High Street for a vehicle repossession. The vehicle was taken back without incident.
7:08 a.m., Police defused a domestic situation between an ex-couple in the 200 block of West High Street.
10:18 p.m., Following a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue, police determined the people were employed in the area.
Aug. 9
12:49 a.m., Police responded to a pedestrian in medical distress in Center Square. After evaluating the person, police summoned EMS.
9:30 a.m., Police resolved a harassment incident in the 400 block of North Bolton Street.
10:11 a.m., Police were called to the first block of Pleasant Street following a property issue complaint. The complainant was advised by police to seek legal counsel since it was a civil issue.
12:05 p.m., Police defused a situation in the 200 block of Hanover Street.
3:11 p.m., Police were called to first block of Berlin Road for a dog running loose on the road, but they did not observe any dogs.
Aug. 10
10:50 a.m., Police responded to property complaint in the first block of Commerce Street, where they advised both parties to seek legal counsel since it was a civil issue.
10:23 p.m., Police were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Way East and South Peter Street area, where they observed a physical domestic. Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., 26, of New Oxford, was arrested for simple assault and taken to Adams County Prison for processing. He was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment and driving with a suspended license, according to a magisterial docket. He was release on $7,500 bail posted by a professional bondsman, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.