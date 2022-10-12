EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Sept. 4-10.
Sept. 4
12:54 a.m. — Police assisted Gettysburg Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police with a vehicle pursuit in the 4800 block of York Road. The vehicle was traveling east on US Route 30 from Gettysburg; EARP stood by to deploy spike strips but the vehicle turned off before reaching their area.
1:55 a.m. — Police advised a caller in the first block of Walker Drive to contact his landlord about a downstairs tenant smoking.
6:58 p.m.- Police responded to medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; emergency medical services (EMS) was already on scene when they arrived.
7:38 p.m. — Police received a loud noise complaint from the first block of Heritage Court, but heard no noise when arriving at that location.
Sept. 5
12:45 p.m. — Police defused a domestic disturbance between a couple in the 500 block of Irishtown Road.
5 p.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the first block of Katelyn Drive.
Sept. 6
6:32 a.m. — Police responded to medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was treating the person when they arrived.
7:08 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was already on scene when they arrived.
8:04 a.m. — Police notified the owner to retrieve his steer from the 5600 block of York Road.
8:09 a.m. — Two vehicles were traveling westbound on York Road when one stopped for a cow on the road. The second vehicle did not stop and struck the first in the rear. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
12:29 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Mount Misery Road; EMS was on scene when they arrived.
2:15 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the first block of Faith Drive but did not observe anyone in distress.
6:24 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 800 block of Irishtown Road; EMS was already on scene.
Sept. 7
7:32 a.m. — Police responded to a non-active physical domestic between a couple in the first block of Fiddler Drive. A woman to police she was engaged in a physical domestic prior to police arrival, but did not wish to press charges. The male had already left the scene.
8:45 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Billerbeck Street; EMS was already treating the person.
10:13 a.m. — A disabled vehicle at the Carlisle Pike and Hanover Street intersection was towed and the driver was cited after they were found to have warrants and a suspended license.
6:52 p.m. — Police cited a 40-year-old man from Gardners with trespassing in the first block of Fiddler Drive after he was warned earlier to stay away from the location
11:38 p.m. — Police received a complaint from the New Oxford Middle School by a parent concerning harassment of a student on the school bus ride home. Police are investigating.
11:49 p.m. — While on patrol, police observed a person who appeared to have a medical issue walking on the highway on the 4800 block of York Road. Upon investigation, police determined the person had a problem walking and gave her a courtesy ride home.
Sept. 8
12:15 p.m. — A person in the 5800 block of York Road told police an unknown male knocked on his door and left after the complainant did not answer at 10:45 a.m. The person did not try to gain entry or cause any damage to the property.
12:25 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to New Oxford High School. School administration verified there were no problems or disturbances at the school.
1:10 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Walker Drive; EMS was treating the person when they arrived.
7:11 p.m. — Police provided traffic control until a disabled tractor-trailer could be gotten off the road in the 2700 block of Carlisle Pike.
8:06 p.m. — Police observed water running in the backyard of a residence in the first block of Walker Drive but were unable to contact the people, who were on vacation. New Oxford Municipal Authority was notified to shut off the water at the residence.
9:51 p.m. — While assigned to the Aggressive Driving Detail, police stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the 5700 block of York Road. The driver, a 28-year-old man from New Oxford, was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for testing.
Sept. 9
12:47 a.m. — Police assisted EMS with moving a resident in medical distress in the first block of Elm Lane.
12:51 a.m. — Police conducted a well-being check in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike and provided a courtesy ride home to Hanover.
2:35 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 300 block of Kohler Mill Road; the person was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
2:57 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 5600 block of York Road; EMS was already on scene.
5:17 p.m. — The owner of an unattended vehicle legally parked in a parking lot in the 5600 block of York Road discovered someone struck his vehicle. The vehicle sustained minor damage.
11:35 p.m. — Police were called to New Oxford Middle School after receiving a complaint about a suspicious vehicle parked by the main entrance. Police met with the vehicle owner, who is employed as a school custodian.
Sept. 10
12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike, where EMS was already on scene when they arrived.
4:45 p.m. — Police provided information to a resident in the first block of Carl Lane.
6:04 p.m. — Police issued a warning and explained the leash law to a resident in the 500 block of East Golden Lane after receiving a complaint about the resident’s dog running loose on the street.
7:54 p.m. — A disabled vehicle was parked off the roadway in the 600 block of Red Hill Road. The operator was awaiting a tow in the morning.
11:23 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was already on scene.
11:27 p.m. — Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violation at the Carlisle Pike and Progress Avenue intersection. The driver, a 49-year-old man from East Berlin, was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for testing on suspicion of DUI.
