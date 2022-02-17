McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of call Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
Jan. 24
2:13 p.m., Harassment complaint, 200 block of North 5th Street.
4:21 p.m., A resident reported a fraud incident, North Oxford Avenue.
4:33 p.m., Criminal mischief, 200 block of North Street.
5:39 p.m., Police assisted with a medical emergency, first block of North Street.
Jan. 25
11:10 a.m., Harassment complaint, first block of Main Street.
11:36 p.m., Disturbance call, 600 block of Ridge Avenue
Jan. 26
10:08 a.m., Animal complaint, Westview Drive.
10:45 p.m., Wreck, North 5th Street.
Jan. 27
9:35 a.m., Suspicious activity, 400 block of North Street.
7:14 p.m., McSherrystown Police Department assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on North Oxford Avenue.
Jan. 28
11:12 a.m., Suspicious activity,400 block of North Street.
1:04 p.m., McSherrystown Police Department assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a complaint on Linden Avenue.
2:43 p.m., McSherrystown Police Department assisted the sheriff’s department in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
6:59 p.m., Medical emergency, 200 block of South Second Street.
7:23 p.m., Domestic dispute, first block of North Street.
Jan. 31
12:25 p.m., Mutual aid, 400 block of Lincoln Way East
7:19 p.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
10:02 p.m., Suspicious activity, 200 block of Main Street.
Feb. 1
10:21 a.m., Civil matter, 200 block of North 4th Street
Feb. 2
7:20 a.m., Animal complaint, 600 block of North Street.
11:17 a.m., Reckless driver, 500 block of Main Street.
Feb. 3
8:15 a.m., School bus violation, North Second Street.
8:06 p.m., Medical emergency, Academy Street.
9:54 p.m., Assault, 100 block North Second Street.
Feb. 4
2:53 p.m., Medical emergency, 200 block of North Street.
5:05 p.m., Animal complaint, 200 block of North 5th Street.
Feb. 5
2:16 p.m., McSherrystown Police Department assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Providence Drive.
Feb. 6
12:47 a.m., Incident involving narcotics, 600 block of Main Street.
6:07 p.m., Animal complaint, 200 block of North 5th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.