Teen hurt in crash
Plans call for citing a teen driver involved in a crash Tuesday in Bendersville, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The 17-year-old from Aspers was injured in a 5:39 p.m. crash and was transported by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital, police said.
Thea 2002 Ford Mustang driven by the boy “was turning left out of Kime’s Cider Mill parking lot, into the path” of a westbound 2010 Honda Ridgeline driven by Tony Hernandez-Hernandez, 30, of Biglerville, said police.
Hernandez-Hernandez was not hurt, but his 7-year-old passenger may have suffered minor injuries, according to police. The passenger was not transported by ambulance.
The teen, whose name was not release because of being a minor, “will be cited” in connection with alleged improper entry onto a roadway, police said.
The Mustang ended up in a ditch, said police.
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Bendersville firefighter, and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel were dispatched, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Serious injury in wreck
One person sustained what appeared to be “serious” injuries Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) in Huntington Township, south of Bermudian Springs High School, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A northbound 2017 Subaru Impreza, driven by Mary Baer, 66, of Carlisle, “rear-ended” a 2021 Toyota Prius driven by Cheryl Crowther, 65, of Dillsburg, according to police.
After the initial impact, the Prius “crossed into the southbound lane and hit” the third vehicle, a 2014 Freightliner, said police.
No information about the third driver at the wheel of the Freightliner was provided.
Crowther was transported to WellSpan York Hospital after the 2:33 p.m. crash at Buttonwood Road, said police.
Baer appeared to suffer what appeared to be minor injuries but was not transported, police said.
In addition to state police, Airmethods Gettysburg, Community Life Team Emergency Medical Service-East Berlin, Community Life Team Emergency Medical Service-York Springs, United Hook and Ladder Co. 33-Hampton Station, and York Springs Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 were dispatched to the crash scene, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services 911 log.
Investigation of the wreck continued, police said.
