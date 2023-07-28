EARP answers borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough July 11-20.
July 11
2:06 a.m. — Police saw six juveniles violating curfew in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East. The youngsters ran into a field, and police confiscated three bikes and secured them for safekeeping.
1:05 p.m. — Police checked out an abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Hanover Street. The vehicle was in compliance with all state laws.
6:48 p.m. — An alarm drew police to a building in Center Square. Police found all of the exterior doors and windows were secure.
July 12
1:20 a.m. — Police searched the area around the 100 block of South Orange Street for missing juveniles with negative results. At 2:10 a.m., police received notification the children returned home safe.
July 13
10:36 a.m. — A vehicle pulling out of a parking space and attempting to enter the flow of traffic in Center Square struck another vehicle with the right-of-way, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
July 15
12:05 a.m. — After a resident found a dog in the first block of Oxwood Circle, police attempted to locate the owner with negative results. Police told the resident to take the dog to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
11:07 a.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Berlin Avenue reported a missing person. Police advised them to contact Conewago Township Police since the person resides in that jurisdiction.
8:02 p.m. — EARP assisted York City Police by contacting a resident in the first block of Berlin Road about an active investigation and relaying information to them.
July 16
4:30 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the first block of North Peter Street but did not find anyone in distress.
July 17
4:55 a.m. — Police assisted with a repossession of a 2020 Toyota Corolla in the 100 block of Berlin Avenue.
2:14 p.m. — Police attempted to obtain contact information for a resident in the 100 block of Hanover Street to assist Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). The person no longer resides at that location; police relayed this information to PSP.
July 18
4:06 p.m. — A woman told police she moved from the 100 block of Pleasant Street on June 20 and hired movers to load her belongings into a U-Haul truck. On July 2, she hired another set of movers to unload her belongings at her new residence in Doswell, Va. While unpacking, she discovered that sometime between locations her rings valued at $25,500 were missing.
10:17 p.m. — Police were dispatched to a shooting in the first block of Commerce Street but found nobody injured. Police checked area hospitals with negative results.
July 19
12:27 p.m. — A resident told police she lent $60 to a person she knows and the woman has not paid her the money back. Police informed the resident that is a civil issue, not criminal.
1:24 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic between a couple in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. The girlfriend told police she broke up with her boyfriend and was seeking advice for a no contact letter.
July 20
3:41 p.m. — Police are investigating a reckless driving incident in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road for possible charges.
