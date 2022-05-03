Dead man’s card used
A woman is accused of charging 18 food deliveries to a deceased man’s account, according to Cumberland Township Police Department.
Kailyn Hull-Still, 27, of Gettysburg, is accusing of racking up $444.89 in Door Dash deliveries at a residence in the 100 block of Belmont Road, according to police.
Police were dispatched to the residence Dec. 28 after the executor of the man’s estate discovered unauthorized charges, police said.
Police collected bank records and “conducted several interviews of various family members and former tenants of the deceased” before charging Hull-Still, a former tenant of the deceased, according to police.
On April 21, police filed a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a card or other access device against Hull-Still, according to a magisterial docket.
EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department responded to a variety of calls in New Oxford Borough April 1-10.
April 1
7:24 a.m., Police responded to a disabled vehicle on the highway report at Lincoln Way West and Bolton Street. Police controlled traffic until the vehicle was safely removed.
11:07 a.m., Police assisted Children & Youth with a home visit in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West, but the residents could not be located.
4:05 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue following a notification of an investigation concerning internet postings from Canada. Police advised the complainant.
10:24 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of someone following the caller from the 400 block of Lincoln Way East to the parking lot of 7-Eleven on Lincoln Way West. The driver got out the vehicle and yelled at the caller before leaving the area.
April 2
12:34 p.m., Police were called to the 300 block of West High Street after property was found. A black bicycle seat bag and black bicycle shirt, found on a lawn, were given to police.
April 3
1:39 p.m., Police responded to a complaint about a dog running loose on the road in the first block of Oxwood Circle. Police were told the dog’s owner took the pet home when they arrived.
5:55 p.m., Police responded to a domestic incident between ex-spouses in the 300 block of West High Street. The ex-husband entered his ex-wife’s residence without permission. Police helped defuse the situation without further incident.
10:05 p.m., Police responded to a complaint about an individual wanted on an arrest warrant on Center Square. Police conducted an investigation and found that Ryan Logan Rodriguez, 27, of New Oxford had outstanding warrants. He was transported to Adams County Prison by police for processing.
April 4
12:54 p.m., Police were notified of an inactive domestic incident between family members in the 200 block of North Bolton Street. This was a verbal disagreement, and police advised the complainant.
April 6
4:25 p.m., Police responded to a domestic incident between a mother and daughter concerning disciplining a child in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road. Police helped defuse the situation.
7:21 p.m., Police conducted a well-being check in the 200 block of Lincoln Way East. The resident did not require assistance.
April 7
4:17 a.m., Following a 9-1-1 hang up call, police were dispatched to Center Square, but did not find anyone in distress.
10:41 a.m., Police responded to an auto collision at Hanover and Pleasant streets. A vehicle was travelling southbound with the right of way on Hanover Street and struck another vehicle’s passenger side door when they attempted to turn onto Hanover Street from Pleasant Street. The collision was a result of the second vehicle turning without clearance to enter the roadway.
April 10
12:24 a.m., Police responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle parked by the loading dock in the 300 block of West Golden Lane. Police told the driver he was no permitted to park in the area, and he left without incident.
12:02 p.m., Following a custody dispute, police were called to the 200 block of South Water Street. Police advised that it was a civil matter and because there was not a formal custody agreement they should consult legal counsel and seek a custody order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.