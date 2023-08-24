Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents Aug. 16-22.
Aug. 16
12:02 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
7:21 a.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
9:01 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:20 p.m. — Five-day vehicle card in the first block of East High Street.
2:09 p.m. — Mental health in the first block of Hanover Street.
5:03 p.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
5:07 p.m. — Domestic in the 500 block of Lone Lane.
9:36 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block block of Chambersburg Street.
10:46 p.m. — Drunkenness in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
Aug. 17
12:41 a.m. — Assisted another police agency with a mental health incident in Carroll Valley.
2:26 a.m. — Suspicious person in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
2:48 a.m. — Overdose in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
3:13 a.m. — Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
6:24 a.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of North Howard Avenue.
7:22 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of North Fourth Street.
11:04 a.m. — False sworn statement/firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
11:51 a.m. — Traffic control in Lincoln Square.
2:27 p.m. — Pedestrian struck at Chambersburg and Franklin streets.
3:40 p.m. — Threats in the first block of North Fourth Street.
3:53 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of South Washington Street.
8:19 p.m. — Domestic in the 300 block of Village Drive.
Aug. 18
5:45 a.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) order gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
11:45 a.m. — Provided information in the first block of East High Street.
12:12 p.m. — Sex offense in the 100 block of Breckenridge Street.
1:23 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle in the first block of North Washington Street.
1:33 p.m. — Crash with no injuries at York and Hanover streets.
1:43 p.m. — Disturbance in the 600 block of York Street.
2:42 p.m. — Assisted other agency in the first block of East High Street.
2:52 p.m. — Person possibly struck by BBs in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
6:15 p.m. — Found property in the first block of Carlisle Street.
6:50 p.m. — Threats in the 600 block of Baltimore Street.
7:42 p.m. — Retail theft in Lincoln Square.
8:09 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of Hillcrest Place.
Aug. 19
1:15 a.m. — Disturbance in the first block of West High Street.
5:47 a.m. — PFA order gun confiscation notice in the first block of East High Street.
7:31 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
9:45 a.m. — Referred a civil issue to the appropriate agency.
12:38 p.m. — Criminal mischief at East Middle and Baltimore streets.
7:19 p.m. — Trespassing in the 600 block of Baltimore Street.
8:25 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at Court and Mayor alleys.
8:43 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of South Washington Street.
10:39 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
Aug. 20
1:08 a.m. — Suspicious act in the 200 block of York Street.
1:17 a.m. — Assisted police agency with a domestic in Mount Joy Township.
1:55 a.m. — Domestic in the 600 block of York Street.
2:32 a.m. — Assisted Liberty Township Police with a vehicle pursuit.
3:31 a.m. — Domestic in the 600 block of York Street.
6:27 a.m. — PFA order gun confiscation notice in the first block of East High Street.
7:05 a.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 200 block of York Street.
10:08 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services in the 100 block of West Street.
12:11 p.m. — Civil issue in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:20 p.m. — Reckless driving in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
3:06 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
4:13 p.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of Village Drive.
5:28 p.m. — Well-being check/mental health warrant in the first block of Seminary Avenue.
6:13 p.m. — Assisted other agency in the first block of East High Street.
7:04 p.m. — DUI at Baltimore Street and Wade Avenue.
7:27 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
9:30 p.m. — Domestic/mental health warrant in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
10:56 p.m. — Disturbance at West Middle and South Washington streets.
Aug. 21
5:48 a.m. — PFA order gun confiscation notice in the first block of East Middle Street.
8:30 a.m. — Trespassing in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:58 a.m. — Found property in Lincoln Square.
10:09 a.m. — Assisted GFD in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
11:57 a.m. — Theft in the 400 block of Village Drive.
12:49 p.m. — Disabled vehicle at Sixth and Hanover streets.
1:20 p.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
2:22 p.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
2:25 p.m. — Provided information concerning drones in the first block of Carlisle Street.
2:41 p.m. — Theft in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
3:06 p.m. — Fraud in the 300 block of East Middle Street.
6:12 p.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
10:10 p.m. — DUI at York and Sixth streets.
Aug. 22
1:22 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
5:48 a.m. — PFA order gun confiscation notice to other police agency
7:11 a.m. — Bicycle theft in the 300 block of South Washington Street.
2:11 p.m. — Well-being check in the 500 block of West Middle Street.
7:35 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of York Street.
8:05 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Springs Avenue.
