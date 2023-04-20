McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents April 10-16.
April 10
12:22 p.m. — A runaway was reported missing from the 300 block of Main Street, but returned home.
6:27 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 200 block of Main Street.
April 11
9 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of Main Street.
10 a.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of North Street.
11:43 a.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Main Street
9:13 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of Academy Street.
April 12
2:01 p.m. — Ordinance violation in the 300 block of Main Street.
4:20 p.m. — Single vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Street.
7:45 p.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of South 5th Street.
April 13
9:55 a.m. — Water main break in the first block of South 2nd Street.
10 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
10:30 a.m. — Warrant served in the 300 block of Main Street.
1:30 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of Main Street.
April 14
7:36 p.m. — Non-reportable, two-vehicle crash at 2nd and Main streets.
11:47 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of Academy Street.
April 16
6:40 p.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of Main Street.
9:35 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
11:21 p.m. — A runaway reported missing in the first block of Westview Drive was returned home immediately.
