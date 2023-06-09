EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township May 21-31.
May 21
12:20 a.m. — During a traffic stop at York Road and Carlisle Pike, the passenger, a 21-year-old New Oxford man, was arrested for carrying a stolen firearm from California and drug violations. He was transported to Adams County Prison for processing.
3:09 p.m. — Police checked a building in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West after an alarm went off; the building was secure.
6:27 p.m. — Police defused a physical altercation between a stepfather and stepdaughter in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road. The stepdaughter, a 39-year-old New Oxford woman, will be cited for harassment.
May 22
12:48 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Katelyn Drive; emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene.
7:18 a.m. — Police are investigating a harassment incident between two students at New Oxford High School.
10:49 a.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Heritage Court told police about a fraud incident that occurred while she was in Georgia. Police advised the woman to report the incident to the police department with jurisdiction in Georgia.
2:09 p.m. — Police will monitor the area around New Oxford High School around dismissal time after several students drove recklessly when leaving the school.
3:39 p.m. — Police assisted EMS with an uncooperative patient in the first block of Jenna Lane.
7:35 p.m. — Police met with an employee who tripped an alarm in the 600 block of Harmony Drive.
May 23
1:48 p.m. — Police handled traffic at Brickyard Road and Hanover Street until a tow truck could remove a disabled vehicle.
7:20 a.m. — Police are investigating an assault that occurred at New Oxford High School.
3:44 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of West Locust Lane for an assault. The incident took place in Abbottstown; EARP notified the Pennsylvania State Police.
4:46 p.m. — A resident in the first block of Bough Lane received an unknown package delivered by UPS. Police took the package for safekeeping until it could be returned UPS for investigation.
May 24
1:15 a.m. — Police took a Pennsylvania license plate found in the 4900 block of Carlisle Pike for safekeeping and contacted the owner, who later retrieved it.
8:02 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the 5900 block of York Road for a steer on the road; the steer went back into his pen.
11:26 a.m. — Police monitored the area around New Oxford High School after receiving complaints about students driving recklessly when leaving the school, but they did not observe any reckless drivers.
1:46 p.m. — Police investigated a supposedly suspicious man parked for an extended period at New Oxford High School. The man was waiting to pick up his child from school.
May 25
12:28 a.m. — Police monitored the area around Carlisle Pike and York Road after receiving information about a reckless driver traveling west on York Road from York County but did not observe any violations.
12:30 p.m. — Police assisted Children & Youth with a home visit in the first block of Reba Drive.
3:41 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the first block of Drummer Drive; the resident did not require assistance.
9:10 p.m. — Police defused a domestic disturbance between a mother and son in the first block of Billerbeck Street.
May 26
12:10 a.m. — Police assisted Hanover Police by contacting a resident in the 1400 block of Shoemaker Drive to inform her to contact them about an investigation.
9:06 a.m. — Police informed two ex-spouses in the first block of Christopher Lee Drive involved in a property dispute that it is a civil issue, and they need to consult their attorneys.
11:44 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Hampshire Drive; EMS was treating the person.
1:36 p.m. — Police defused a situation causing a disturbance on the road in the 200 block of Berlin Road.
2 p.m. — Police received a report that a dog belonging to a resident in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road bit the neighbor. The dog warden was contacted.
7:29 p.m. — Police responded to the first block of Christopher Lee Drive for harassment by communication via Facebook Messenger. The offender was issued a warning to stop the messages, or she will be cited.
May 27
9:15 a.m. — Police received notification a vehicle was towed off private property by J&A Towing in the 300 block of Mt. Misery Road for blocking the driveway.
May 28
2:30 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Kohler Mill Road following a 9-1-1 hang-up call but did not observe anyone in distress.
3:06 p.m. — A resident in the first block of Hampshire Drive called police with a civil complaint concerning personal property. Police advised the caller to consult an attorney for legal advice.
9:07 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of 700 Road to conduct a well-being check but the person already left the party.
May 29
12:53 p.m. — A vehicle traveling north in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike crossed into the southbound lane without the right-of-way to make a turn and struck a vehicle traveling south; both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
9:37 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot with the lights on and motor running in the 1800 block of Carlisle Street. The owner left it running when he dropped off his vehicle to be serviced in the morning, and police waited for him to arrive to turn off the vehicle before resuming patrol.
May 30
7:45 p.m. — Police defused a domestic between a father-in-law and daughter-in-law in the 600 block of Harmony Drive.
8:05 p.m. — A driver traveling south on Kohler Mill Road lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a Met-Ed pole. The driver, a 37-year-old New Oxford man, appeared to be intoxicated and was taken to Gettysburg Hospital to test for suspected driving under the influence.
9:02 p.m. — Police advised two parties in the first block of Hampshire Drive involved in an ongoing property dispute that it is a civil issue, and they need to consult with legal counsel for advice on retrieving their belongings.
9:13 p.m. — Police defused a domestic between sisters in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road.
May 31
8 a.m. — Police are investigating a simple assault that occurred in the 200 block of Matthew Drive.
8:22 a.m. — Police were called to the 1600 block of Hanover Street for a protection from abuse (PFA) order violation; they advised the resident that viewing a social media site does not constitute a PFA order violation.
11:22 a.m. — Police were summoned to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for a stray pig in a trailer park. The owner took possession of their pig.
12:57 p.m. — Police were called to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for two stray pigs; they notified the owner to retrieve them.
3:25 p.m. — Police assisted the Department for Aging with a home visit in the 200 block of Drummer Drive.
4:58 p.m. — A vehicle was attempting to turn left from the stop sign on Mt. Misery Road to proceed south on Black Lane. They pulled out from the stop sign and into the path of another vehicle traveling north on Black Lane, causing a collision.
