EARP answers calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to numerous calls in Oxford Township Feb. 1-10.
Feb. 1
7:01 p.m. — Police checked the well-being of a Carl Lane resident and referred him to a state agency for help.
Feb. 2
9:50 a.m. — Police who had responded to a domestic disturbance the previous day on Bugler Drive provided information on obtaining a protection from abuse order.
10:40 a.m. — Cold conditions caused a door to stick and trap a vehicle in a car wash in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East. Police notified the owner, who fixed the door.
10:44 a.m. — Police went to the 500 block of Red Hill Road where firefighters extinguished a small blaze.
11:45 a.m.- After an alarm was received from the 1500 block of Irishtown Road, an employee said no police assistance was needed.
12:49 p.m. — Police assisted a resident in medical distress on the 100 block of Matthew Drive. Ambulance personnel transported the person to UPMC Hanover Hospital.
4:24 p.m. — On Carly Drive, a person claimed a neighbor came onto their property to prune a tree without permission. Police told the person it was legal to prune the tree if it reached into the neighbor’s property.
Feb. 3
7:28 a.m. — Police searched the area of Hanover Street and Red Hill Road after a 9-1-1 hang-up but found no problems.
9:22 a.m.- Police conducted a well-being check on Fidler Drive but found the person needed no assistance.
6:06 p.m. — At Carlisle Pike and York Road, a northbound driver allegedly disregarded a red light and struck both a westbound vehicle and then an eastbound one.
7:29 p.m. — Downed live electric power lines were smoking in the 600 block of Poplar Road. Firefighters responded. The utility company was notified.
7:48 p.m. — No one responded when police tried to request information at a Bugler Drive residence.
Feb. 4
9:58 a.m. — Police defused a domestic dispute on Pine Lane.
12:57 p.m. — Police are investigating an alleged unlawful cellphone communication between two New Oxford High School students.
1:34 p.m. — Police spoke with people involved in a domestic disturbance the previous day on Adams Avenue and found they had resolved the situation.
2:34 p.m. — Police and the Adams County Sheriff’s office tried to serve a warrant in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road, but the wanted person was not there.
3:41 p.m. — A resident of the 200 block of Mount Misery Road said he tried to cancel an Amazon purchase and gave his personal information to an unknown caller who withdrew $2,000 from a bank account without permission. Police advised the person to contact the FBI and state Attorney General’s office.
4:48 p.m. — Police defused a domestic dispute on Pine Lane and advised those involved of their rights.
Feb. 5
3:18 p.m. — A vehicle received minor damage when struck by a deer on Kohler Mill Road near Storm Store Road.
3:39 p.m. — After a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on Eric Court, police found it was properly registered with valid inspection.
Feb. 6
11:54 a.m. — Police went to the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike, where a person wanted on a warrant proved not to be present. Four previous calls to the same site had the same result.
Feb. 7
10:24 p.m. — Police defused a domestic disturbance on Daniel Lane.
1:56 p.m. — Moderate damage and no injuries resulted when a deer hit a vehicle in the 1500 block of Hanover Street.
4:15 p.m. — Police assisted and provided traffic control until a disabled vehicle was towed from Hanover Street and Red Hill Road.
5:26 p.m. — Between 11 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., someone damaged a garage door in the 300 block of Matthew Drive, perhaps by backing into it.
Feb. 8
8:23 a.m. — A resident of the 100 block of Billerbeck Street said someone used his personal information to file a false state unemployment claim. Police referred the case to the state unemployment and Attorney General’s offices.
10 a.m. — After a complaint someone was sitting at Pine and Walnut lanes and watching children board a school bus, police said they would monitor the area.
11:39 a.m. — Two vehicles received minor damage when one was struck from behind while stopped for a traffic light at York Road and Carlisle Pike.
12:28 p.m. — Police opened an investigation into a domestic disturbance involving a man and a child on Oak Drive.
12:43 p.m. — Police and emergency medical personnel assisted a person in distress in the 800 block of Hanover Street.
Feb. 9
12:50 a.m. — Police assisted after a driver pulled over to make a call and got stuck in mud at Carlisle Pike and Racetrack Road. The driver called for a tow before police arrived.
7:15 a.m. — Police went to Chinkapin Drive after an alarm that firefighters determined was caused by defective sensor.
2:15 p.m. — After a crash at York Road and Carlisle Pike, EARP and state police provided traffic control until fire police arrived.
11:31 p.m. — After a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Hanover Street, police found it was legally parked with registration and inspection up to date.
Feb. 10
7:17 a.m. — No one answered the door when police made a well-being check on Bugler Drive, but a call to the resident’s cellphone revealed she was out of town and fine.
9:29 a.m. — Police charged students with disorderly conduct after a disturbance at New Oxford High School.
4 p.m. — Conewago Township Police asked EARP’s help in stopping a wanted vehicle at York Road and Carlisle Pike, but it had already passed through the intersection toward Reading Township.
4:26 p.m. — Police went to New Oxford Middle School after a call concerning a custody issue, but the matter occurred elsewhere and the caller was told to contact police in Conewago Township, where he lives.
4:57 p.m. — Four vehicles were damaged and two drivers injured in a chain-reaction crash that began when one vehicle did not stop in the 600 block of Hanover Street.
6:09 p.m. — Police opened an investigation into a harassment compliant in the 400 block of Bough Lane.
6:39 p.m. — At New Oxford High School, a vehicle backed from a parking space and hit a legally parked vehicle, causing minor damage to both.
