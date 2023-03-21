McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents March 6-12.
March 6
7:17 a.m. — Domestic dispute in the 500 block of Main Street.
March 7
7:36 a.m. — Civil incident in the 300 block of Main Street.
8:26 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 600 block of Main Street.
March 8
8:18 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 300 block of North Street.
8:41 a.m. — Reckless driver in the 500 block of Main Street.
7:27 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 600 block of Cricket Lane.
March 9
3:20 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
3:55 p.m. — Vehicle parked illegally without valid registration.
4:20 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 300 block of North Street.
6:27 p.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of Main Street.
March 10
8:25 a.m. — Crash follow-up in the 300 block of Main Street.
4 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of North Street.
5:39 p.m. — Trespassing in the 400 block of Main Street.
March 12
1:48 p.m. — Assisted Littlestown Police Department with an incident on East King Street.
