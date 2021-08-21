Lincoln Diner struck
Gettysburg Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck the Lincoln Diner Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 21, 2021 @ 2:10 am
Lincoln Diner struck
Gettysburg Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck the Lincoln Diner Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.