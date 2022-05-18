McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department answered a variety of calls May 9-14.
May 9
5:08 p.m., Runaway juvenile from the 300 block of Fairview Avenue reported. The juvenile later returned home.
8 p.m., Wallet found in the 300 block of Main Street. The owner was located, and the wallet was returned.
May 11
2:46 p.m., A resident reported theft of personal items in the 300 block of Main Street.
7:29 p.m., Medical emergency in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
May 12
8:25 a.m., Unfounded bus violation report on North Street at Squire Circle.
9:39 a.m., Assisted Bonneauville Police with a suicidal subject on West Hanover Street.
4:20 p.m., Assault reported in the 100 block of Main Street. Transferred to jurisdiction where assault occurred.
May 13
8:35 a.m., Medical emergency on Academy Street.
9:44 a.m., Fraud reported by a South Third Street resident.
10:53 a.m., Disturbance complaint in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
6:24 p.m., Harassment complaint in the 600 block of Main Street.
May 14
11:01 a.m., Three-vehicle, non-injury crash at the Main Street and Oxford Avenue intersection.
7:42 p.m., Disorderly conduct at the North and Front streets intersection.
