ATM damaged at hotel
Someone tried to steal money from an automatic teller machine at the Eisenhower Hotel & Conference Center, 2634 Emmitsburg Road, according to the Cumberland Township Police Department.
Employees said someone “used a prying tool to attempt to pry open” the machine Sunday between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., according to police, who were dispatched at 8:43 a.m.
The machine “received significant damage,” but its safe was not entered and no money was taken, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 717-334-8101.
Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents Aug. 30-Sept. 3.
Aug. 30
6:54 a.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 100 block of Queen Street.
9:14 a.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in Lincoln Square.
9:52 a.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:27 a.m. — Parking complaint at North Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue.
12:45 p.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
3:59 p.m. — Harassment in the 100 block of East Water Street.
6:48 p.m. — Crash with no injuries at West Legion and Plank alleys.
7:37 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Village Drive.
7:49 p.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
9:39 p.m. — Disturbance at Carlisle Street and West Lincoln Avenue.
Aug. 31
8:49 a.m. — Assisted GFD in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
11:12 a.m. — Property dispute in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
11:15 a.m. — Found property in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
1:09 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
3:46 p.m. — Trespassing in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
6 p.m. — Alleged harassment in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
11:23 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) in the 400 block of Carlisle Street.
Sept. 1
12:34 a.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of West High Street.
1:51 a.m. — DUI in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:20 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of North Fourth Street.
12:09 p.m. — Disturbance 400 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:32 p.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
6:38 p.m. — Well-being check in the first of Lefever Street.
6:42 p.m. — Crash/DUI at West and Middle streets.
7:26 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
8:51 p.m. — DUI at South Hay and Middle streets.
9:45 p.m. — Assisted police agency on East Middle and Liberty streets.
11:08 p.m. — Disturbance/underage drinking/fraudulent ID in the first block of East Water Street.
Sept. 2
1:30 a.m. — Assisted GFD in the 300 block of Carlisle Street.
1:50 a.m. — DUI/underage drinking/drug violation in Lincoln Square.
3:04 a.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of North Washington Street.
4:53 a.m. — Hit and run in the 100 block of Breckinridge Street.
9:06 a.m. — Property damage in the 200 block of Buford Avenue.
2:05 p.m. — Domestic in the first block of West Water Street.
9:13 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of East High Street.
10:36 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Gilliland Alley.
11:09 p.m. — DUI/drug violation/unlawful use of medical marijuana in the first block of North Stratton Street.
11:36 p.m. — Attempted burglary/picking lock/instrument of crime in the 300 block of Carlisle Street.
Sept. 3
12:25 a.m. — DUI at Steinwehr Avenue and Long Lane.
2:09 a.m. — DUI/chemical test refusal/obstruction of law at Wall and Stratton streets.
9:15 a.m. — Police service in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:14 a.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with a mental health incident.
10:18 a.m. — Well-being check in Lincoln Square.
1:22 p.m. — Property dispute in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
3:10 p.m. — Hit and run 500 block of Baltimore Street.
4:01 p.m. — Vehicle struck building at South Fourth and Hanover streets.
11:53 p.m. — Indecent exposure in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
11:57 p.m. — DUI at Hanover and Fifth streets.
