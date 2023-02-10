EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Jan. 21-31.
Jan. 21
12:30 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of East Locust Lane; emergency medical services (EMS) were treating the person.
5:13 p.m. – Police provided Conewago Township Police Department with contact information for a resident in the first block of Oak Drive.
8:06 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Peace Circle; EMS was on scene.
Jan. 23
1:22 a.m. – Police checked the exterior of a property in the first block of Billerbeck Street after an alarm sounded; the property was secure.
9:30 a.m. – Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike. The vehicle was disabled and waiting to be towed.
5:18 p.m. – Police controlled traffic in the 1200 block of Hanover Street due to a disabled vehicle blocking the travel lanes and called for a tow truck.
9:38 p.m. – Police asked a resident in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road to turn down his loud music; the resident complied.
11:37 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for loud music but did not hear any loud music playing.
Jan. 24
12:12 a.m. – Police responded to an ongoing complaint about loud music in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road but did not hear any loud music playing. The complainant claimed the resident turns down the music when police arrive.
10:15 a.m. – Police notified a complainant in the 100 block of Black Lane that he could call a tow truck for an abandoned vehicle since it was on private property and have it removed at his expense.
11:35 a.m. – Police informed a complainant in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike that items missing from a storage unit may have been sold due to non-payment.
4:30 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Corey Lane; EMS was treating the person.
8:06 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of York Drive; EMS was on scene.
10:04 p.m. – Police searched the area for a 16-year-old runaway in the 200 block of Katelyn Drive. The child was located at 11:50 p.m. and returned home safely.
Jan. 25
1:03 p.m. – A resident in the first block of Hearthside Drive told police someone sent him a fraudulent email concerning information on a purchase from an account that wasn’t his. The person realized this was a scam and reported it to police.
1:26 p.m. – Police received information from school officials about New Oxford Middle School students selling drugs in the bathroom some three weeks ago. Police told the school official his staff should investigate this allegation to determine who the students were.
3:20 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Hanover Street; EMS was on scene.
Jan. 26
7:35 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Katelyn Drive; EMS was treating the resident.
9:39 a.m. – Police are investigating an estate fraud in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East.
6:17 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummer Drive for a complaint about harassment by communication via Facebook. Police examined the messages, which were not harassing in nature and advised the person to block the sender.
Jan. 27
12:47 a.m. – Police asked a resident in the 300 block of Lingg Road to turn down loud music; the person complied.
1:23 a.m. – Police conducted a well-being check in the first block of Corey Lane; the resident did not require assistance.
9:29 a.m. – After finding sheep out of their pen in the 5800 block of York Road, police notified the owner, who herded them back into their pen.
Jan. 28
12:36 a.m. – Police investigated two people in a vehicle parked for an extended period of time in the 400 block of East Golden Lane; the occupants were asked to leave the area and complied.
11:26 a.m. – Police responded to a person in medical distress in the 5600 block of York Road; EMS was treating the person.
11:45 a.m. – Police informed parties in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road involved in a custody dispute that police do not get involved with custody disputes and they need to consult with legal counsel.
2:32 p.m. – Police defused a domestic between a mother and daughter in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road.
6:55 p.m. – Police were summoned to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for an assault stemming from a domestic incident. A 52-year-old New Oxford woman was arrested for simple assault and transported to Adams County Prison for processing.
8:50 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of York Road for a reckless driver that struck a mailbox and continued into Mt. Pleasant Township. Pennsylvania State Police stopped the vehicle in the 1400 block of New Chester Road, arresting the driver.
Jan. 29
8:49 a.m. – Police were called to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for an on-going domestic. Since the daughter and her boyfriend were not on the lease, police informed them they had to leave the premises.
10:30 a.m. – Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were summoned to the 200 block of Hanover Street; the resident did not require assistance.
10:46 a.m. – Police again responded to the residence in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for an on-going domestic dispute to verify the daughter and her boyfriend left the premises. They were gone, and police notified the mother she could return to the residence.
Jan. 30
1:32 a.m. – Police conducted an exterior check of a property in the first block of Billerbeck Street after an alarm went off; the property was secure.
1:50 a.m. – Police conducted an exterior check of a property in the first block of Billerbeck Street after an alarm went off; the property was secure.
10:09 a.m. – Police are citing two New Oxford Middle School students after they were caught by school officials smoking marijuana in the bathroom.
1:08 p.m. – Police responded to an alarm in the first block of Billerbeck Street; the alarm was tripped by an employee.
2:11 p.m. – Police defused a disturbance in the first block of Hampshire Drive.
2:31 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the New Oxford High School for a disturbance. School officials had calmed the student by the time police arrived and she was provided with counseling.
4:59 p.m. – Police received information about debris on the road in the 1600 block of Hanover Street but did not find any after searching the area.
7:44 p.m. – Police provided requested information to a resident in the first block of Billerbeck Street.
Jan. 31
8:44 a.m. – Police were called to the first block of Billerbeck Street for a disturbance; they defused the situation and issued a no-trespass letter to the person.
11:24 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Fulton Drive; EMS was treating the person.
4:18 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Kohler Mill Road for a possibly intoxicated driver traveling in the Fleshman Mill Road direction. Police did not observe any vehicle code infractions and did not stop the vehicle due to lack of probable cause.
11:20 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 800 block of Bridgewater Drive; EMS was on scene.
