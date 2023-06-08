McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents May 29-June 4.
3:09 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
12:31 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.
2:24 p.m. — Two-vehicle reportable crash at North Oxford and North streets.
7:14 p.m. — Disturbance in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue.
12:45 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the first block of South 3rd Street.
12 p.m. — Theft in the first block of North Oxford Avenue.
4:03 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the first block of Academy Street.
8:16 p.m. — Theft in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
12:02 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 500 block of South Street.
12:58 p.m. — Warrant served in the 300 block of Main Street.
5:15 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in the first block of Main Street.
