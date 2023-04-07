EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township March 21-31.
March 21
1:52 p.m. — Police defused a disturbance at a business in the 400 block of East Golden Lane.
4:21 p.m. — Police were called to the 400 block of Mt. Misery Road for a disabled vehicle blocking the road. When they arrived, police did not find any disabled vehicle.
4:51 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Mt. Misery Road claimed the disabled vehicle damaged their property. Police observed the grass was damaged when the vehicle allegedly went through the yard. The resident did not have any identifying information for the vehicle.
6:04 p.m. — Police responded to a person in medical distress in the 5600 block of York Road; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
March 22
7:10 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Pine Lane for a missing vehicle; the resident’s son drove the vehicle to school.
12 p.m. — Police assisted the Oxford Township code enforcement officer with posting a property for code violations and a stop work order in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East.
2:21 p.m. — Police assisted EMS with a disturbed resident in the first block of East Locust Lane.
5:04 p.m. — While on patrol, police observed a fire in the 600 block of Lingg Road. The fire started in a field where mulch was piled up. Police notified the homeowner who put out the fire.
March 23
3:44 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of York Drive; EMS was treating the person.
7:16 a.m. — Police are investigating a fight that occurred on New Oxford High School property on March 22.
8:23 p.m. — Police responded to a crash in 1600 block of Carlisle Pike. The wreck occurred at the Carlisle Pike and Wilson Avenue intersection; police notified Penn Township Police to handle the crash.
March 24
7:29 a.m. — Police were called to Red Hill and Mt. Misery roads for living room furniture dumped on the side of the road. Police contacted the Oxford Township road crew for cleanup.
10:45 a.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to New Oxford High School; a staff member accidentally dialed 9-1-1.
6:24 p.m. — Police responded to an injured resident in the 200 block of Coventry Court; EMS was treating the person.
6:38 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Brickyard Road; EMS was on scene.
7:38 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of 700 Road for a stray dog. The dog’s owner was located, and the pet was returned.
7:43 p.m. — Police defused a disturbance in the 200 block of Erin Court.
7:54 p.m. — Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. The driver, a 37-year-old New Oxford man, appeared to be intoxicated. He was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for testing on suspicion of driving under the influence.
March 25
2:58 a.m. — Police were called to Hanover Street and Red Hill Road to conduct a well-being check for a man outside of his vehicle leaning against it; the vehicle left the area before police arrived.
2:01 p.m. — Police conducted traffic control until a disabled vehicle could be removed from the road on Carlisle Pike near Municipal Road.
3:06 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Clinton Court; EMS was treating the person.
11:53 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Red Hill Road for a 9-1-1 hang-up call; the resident did not require assistance.
March 26
12:21 a.m. — After receiving a complaint about harassment via social media, police responded to the 200 block of Matthew Drive. Police issued a warning to the person to stop harassing the complainant or face criminal charges.
1:59 a.m. — Police were dispatched to Carlisle Pike and York Road for a reckless driver. None was found.
3:28 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Hanover Street told police he accidentally cut a wire on neighbor’s Christmas lights while pruning bushes in his yard.
March 27
8:06 a.m. — One vehicle rear ended another at the Carlisle Pike and Progress Avenue intersection. Injuries were reported.
9:16 a.m. — Police conducted a well-being check in the first block of Elm Lane. The resident required assistance.
11:42 a.m. — An attempted computer scam was averted by a resident in the 300 block of Lovely Lane; the person reported it to police.
12:22 p.m. — Police removed a person from a private property in the first block of Billerbeck Street.
March 28
2:50 p.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of Elm Lane for a toddler running in the street unsupervised. Police located the parent and returned the child.
4:01 p.m. — Police are investigating the issuance of a bad check for $10,000 to Lawrence Subaru in the 1700 block of Carlisle Pike.
March 29
1:49 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Billerbeck Street for a man trespassing; the person left the area before police arrived.
2:12 p.m. — EARP assisted Swatara Township Police by obtaining contact information for a resident in the first block of Carly Drive.
5:05 p.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of Oxford Drive for a custody dispute; they explained the terms of the court order and helped resolve the issue.
5:15 p.m. — Police provided a resident in the first block of Elm Lane with information.
11:52 p.m. — Police investigated a supposedly suspicious vehicle parked on the road between New Oxford High School and New Oxford Middle School. Police asked the owner to relocate the vehicle.
March 30
10:07 a.m. — Police forwarded an animal complaint from the first block of Rose Lane to the dog warden for investigation.
11:52 a.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Erin Court claimed a plumbing company representative removed items from her home without permission: a blue and gray tweed Kenneth Cole suitcase, valued at $150; a lime green Garmin Forerunner GPS watch. valued at $250; Elibom bone conduction headphones, valued at $80; and two Samsung cell phones, valued at $300 each. The resident said this occurred sometime between March 12 and 22, when the workers were in her residence working on her plumbing issue unsupervised. The company plans to reimburse the items.
2:47 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Corey Lane; EMS was on scene.
7:40 p.m. — Police informed a resident in the first block of East Locust Lane requesting information that their inquiry is a civil issue and they should consult with legal counsel.
6:51 p.m. — Police assisted a man with removing his disabled vehicle from a location near Brickyard Road and Hanover Street.
March 31
11:49 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Brickyard Road; EMS was treating the person.
12 p.m. — Police were summoned to New Oxford Middle School for a disturbance between two students; school officials defused the situation before police arrived.
1:37 p.m. — A business owner in the 100 block of East High Street told police an employee used funds from his business in excess of $18,000 for personal use; police are investigating.
2:48 p.m. —Police issued a warning to a resident in the first block of East Locust Lane to stop harassing a person via communication, or charges would be filed.
6:56 p.m. — A resident in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road told police someone gained access to her Facebook account and is using it for advertising to sell items from her page. This person allegedly received a down payment for the item the buyers are told to pick up at the her address. Police are investigating.
8:03 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Groft Drive for two dogs fighting but did not find anything amiss.
8:43 p.m. — Police notified the dog warden to investigate the previous incident of two dogs fighting in the first block of Groft Drive.
