DUI suspected
A Biglerville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash that damaged two parked vehicles early Sunday in Gettysburg, according to police.
Christopher Urbina, 24, was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital to have blood drawn for testing after the crash, said Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny.
Urbina was allegedly northbound on South Stratton Street when the vehicle he was driving struck a parked pickup truck and pushed it into a parked car in the 100 block, according to Glenny.
There were no injuries, he said.
The vehicle received disabling front-end damage, Glenny said.
‘Road rage’ alleged
A Gettysburg man is accused of throwing a drink at another person after alleged “road rage like behavior,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Ethan Carbaugh, 26, was issued a citation charging him with harassment following a Tuesday morning incident, according to police.
PSP was dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to a parking lot at the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg off Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97), where the drink was allegedly thrown, said police.
The alleged “road rage” is to have occurred on southbound U.S. Route 15, police said.
Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police Department responded to a variety of calls Dec. 26-31, 2022.
Dec. 26
12:07 a.m. — Public service call in the first block of Seminary Avenue.
12:34 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
2:46 a.m. — Burglary alarm in the 400 block of Harrisburg Street.
3:22 a.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with domestic/mental health/driving under the influence incident in Cumberland Township.
5:28 a.m. — Mental health call in the first block of South Washington Street.
8:53 a.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
9:59 a.m. — Fire alarm in Lincoln Square.
12:27 p.m. — Vehicle repossession in the 500 block of York Street.
4:15 p.m. — Domestic/well-being check in the 100 block of West Middle Street.
6:10 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in the 500 block of Hillcrest Place.
6:46 p.m. — Assisted other agency in the first block of East High Street.
6:48 p.m. — Alarm in the 700 block of Baltimore Street.
9:09 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of York Street.
Dec. 27
5:14 a.m. — Mental health in the 100 block of York Street.
6:10 a.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) order, gun confiscation, in the first block of East High Street.
8:37 a.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
10:52 a.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of East High Street.
1:22 p.m. — Warrant served in the first block of East High Street.
2:35 p.m. — Sexual assault complaint forwarded to other police agency.
3:44 p.m. — Fire alarm in the 300 block of East Water Street.
4:06 p.m. — Fire alarm in the 300 block of East Water Street.
4:21 p.m. — Public service call in the first block of East High Street.
4:41 p.m. — Public service call in the first block of East High Street.
10:45 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
Dec. 28
4:58 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
6:42 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
10:41 a.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the 200 block of Baltimore Street.
2:05 p.m. — Well-being check in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue.
2:09 p.m. — Protection from abuse, gun confiscation, forwarded to other police agency.
3:27 p.m. — Property dispute in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
4:17 p.m. — National Crime Information Center hit confirmation in the first block of East High Street.
5:56 p.m. — Assisted Bendersville Borough Police.
Dec. 29, 2022
12:05 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
2:33 a.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with a domestic incident.
3:43 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 400 block of York Street.
9:13 a.m. — Constable’s warrant in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
10 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
3:03 p.m. — Found property in the first block of East High Street.
4:51 p.m. — Assisted police agency in the first block of East High Street.
8:28 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line at the North Howard Avenue and Wentz Alley intersection.
8:45 p.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
10:22 p.m. — Alarm sounding in the 100 block of York Street.
Dec. 30
9:01 a.m. — Reckless driver entering the borough.
10 a.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of York Street.
10:51 a.m. — Found property in the 500 block of Carlisle Street.
1:57 p.m. — Parking complaint on Wade Avenue and Baltimore Street.
1:58 p.m. — Non-injury wreck in the first block of York Street.
Dec. 31
3:02 a.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with a trespassing incident.
7:20 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:18 a.m. — Pedestrian struck in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
12:09 p.m. — Domestic in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
1:47 p.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
5:15 p.m. — Disabled vehicle at East Middle and South Stratton streets.
6:13 p.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with 9-1-1 open line in Cumberland Township.
9:06 p.m. — Fire alarm in the first block of Baltimore Street.
9:55 p.m. — DUI in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
10:29 p.m. — Disturbance in Lincoln Square.
10:36 p.m. — Domestic at the East Racehorse Alley and Stratton Street intersection.
11:54 p.m. — Assisted EMS at the Chambersburg Street and Lincoln Square intersection.
