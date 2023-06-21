Thousands of vapes seized
Thousands of e-cigarette vape cartridges were seized and cash bail was set at $100,000 for a man stopped on U.S. Route 15 and accused of evading tobacco product sales taxes, according to court documents.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 2:02 am
Tayyab Khan, 20, of Loganville, Ga., was arrested June 7 and held at Adams County Prison until June 12, when a professional bondsman posted bail, according to a magisterial docket.
On June 7, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Daniel Keene was using a radar gun on Route 15 about a half-mile north of the U.S. Route 30 exit, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
He allegedly measured a speed of 85 mph in a 65 mph zone for a 2003 Chrysler Voyager minivan with a Georgia license plate and conducted a traffic stop, according to the affidavit.
Keene allegedly saw numerous boxes stacked in the van, which Khan allegedly said he purchased in George and was transporting for sale at an associate’s gas station in Wellsboro, Pa., according to the affidavit.
Khan allegedly consented to a search that located “a large ‘wad’ of cash in the center console of the vehicle” as well as vapes, according to the affidavit. An Adams County assistant district attorney approved the seizure of the cash as well as 6,550 nicotine vapes and 141 alleged THC vapes, according to the affidavit. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
The vapes were “still packed in their original boxes” and Keene allegedly “observed the vapes had no tax stamp on them,” according to the affidavit.
Residences burglarized
Four R&L Orchards employees’ houses were broken in Menallen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
No one was home when the thefts took place, according to state police
The thefts, reported Friday morning, included “$2,300 among other items,” police said.
Police seeking info
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg are seeking information about two incidents that occurred over Memorial Day weekend, according to posts on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
One incident was a burglary.
Someone “broke into a camper located behind the Ideal Auto Group” at 791 York Road, Straban Township, according to a post.
“A possible suspect was described as a Hispanic male driving a red F-150 that was seen leaving the scene,” according to the post. An F-150 is a Ford pickup truck.
In the other incident, someone “drove over dozens of road signs including speed limit and stop signs. Several of the signs were stolen as well” in Huntington Township near Oxford, Myerstown, and Labor Camp roads, according to a post.
Anyone with information can call PSP at 717-334-8111 or Crimestoppers, which is offering a reward, at 717-334-8057, according to the post.
