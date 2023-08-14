Child bitten by dog
A Gettysburg girl was airlifted after being bitten by a dog, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 12:17 am
Child bitten by dog
A Gettysburg girl was airlifted after being bitten by a dog, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
About 5:58 p.m. Friday, PSP was dispatched to Spring Creek Circle, Mount Joy Township for what was listed as a “Dog Law — Non Animal Cruelty” incident “in regards to a juvenile female bit by a dog,” according to a PSP release.
The 9-year-old girl was transported by WellSpan air to Hershey Medical Center, according to police.
Dog law enforcement was notified, and charges are expected to be forthcoming, according to the PSP release.
DUI alleged
During the early morning hours Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested two people on suspicion of driving under the influence in separate incidents after conducting traffic stops, according to PSP releases.
About 12:26 a.m., a 2013 Ford 150XLT was stopped on Baltimore Pike in the area of Heritage Drive, according to PSP.
Wilson Rivas Sifontes, 27, of Owings Mills, Md., was driving, according to PSP.
Sifontes “was arrested for DUI resulting from a traffic stop,” according to PSP.
About 3:24 a.m., a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was stopped on Carlisle Pike near York Road, according to PSP.
Jason Brathuhn, 31, of Hanover, “was arrested for DUI resulting from a traffic stop,” police said.
Collision on Rt. 30
Following a rear-end crash in the 6000 block of US Route 30 in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon, one vehicle was towed from the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A westbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Bryan Knepper, 59, of Chambersburg, slowed when approaching traffic in front of it, according to PSP.
The Silverado “was approaching slowed traffic” and Knepper “applied the brakes to his vehicle,” said police.
A 2010 Kia Optima, driven by Cody Price, 28, of Fayetteville, “was unable to avoid” slamming into the rear of the Chevrolet, according to state police.
Price was suspected of sustaining a minor injury, but declined transport by emergency medical services, police said.
Price was cited for following too closely, according to a district magisterial docket and police.
Knepper was uninjured, police said.
