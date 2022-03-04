EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department responded to a variety of calls in New Oxford Feb. 1-7.
Feb. 1
12:08 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of North Bolton Street for a complaint of harassment. Police spoke with the parties to resolve the situation.
Feb. 2
2:38 a.m., Police were dispatched to a suspicious activity complaint in the 100 block of North Bolton Street. The person said an unknown person leaves a residence at all hours of the day and night. Police will monitor the area.
8:39 a.m., Police responded to an alarm on the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. Police made a check of the exterior of the building with negative results.
3:17 p.m., Police responded to a wreck at Hanover Street and Sunset Avenue. A vehicle was traveling north on Hanover Street when it came to a stop due to traffic. At this time, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Sunset Avenue without the right of way and struck another vehicle. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage with no injures reported.
Feb. 3
12:44 a.m., Police responded to the 100 block of South Peter Street for a complaint of a suspicious person walking around the area. Police checked the area but found no one.
9:05 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East when the Adams County Sheriff’s office picked up a resident wanted on a warrant.
12 p.m., Police advised people involved in a property dispute in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East to seek legal counsel.
9:40 p.m., An eastbound vehicle struck a post on Center Square. The vehicle sustained moderate damage with no injures.
Feb. 5
3:43 a.m., Police stopped two juveniles out without permission in the 200 block of West High Street. Police notified the parents to collect their children.
Feb. 6
9:13 p.m., An eastbound vehicle on Lincoln Way West failed to navigate the turn through the town square, striking the wooden poles entering and exiting the Square. Upon investigation, the operator, appeared to be impaired. He was transported to the hospital for testing for possible driving under the influence.
Feb. 7
8:36 a.m., Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East to assist the Adams County Sheriff’s office serve an arrest warrant. The resident was taken into custody without incident.
9:24 a.m., Police were called about an abandoned vehicle at South Peter and East George streets. Police determined the vehicle did not have a proper inspection and issued an abandoned vehicle letter to remove the vehicle.
9:32 a.m., A vehicle in the travel lane of a parking lot in the 200 block of South College Avenue attempted to turn and struck another vehicle, which was legally parked. Both vehicles sustained very minor damage.
6:20 p.m., A vehicle legally parked in the 200 block of Hanover Street was hit by a vehicle described as a minivan, which did not stop and continued north on Hanover Street.
