Boy accused of setting fire
An 11-year-old Orrtanna boy was charged with starting a brush fire Saturday in the 900 block of Orchard Road.
“The juvenile was charged through Adams County,” according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release.
“Through investigation it was found that a juvenile that lived in the area intentionally set the fire,” according to the release.
The Cashtown fire company and other agencies were dispatched to the location in Franklin Township at 2:58 p.m. and the emergency call was complete at 5:05 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The location is about two miles southwest of Cashtown in western Adams County.
