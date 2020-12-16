Vehicle on side
A car ended up on its side Monday after striking a ditch, going airborne and hitting a utility pole along Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) near Lake Meade Road, according to state police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow likely. Some sleet may mix in. High 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..
Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches.
Updated: December 16, 2020 @ 3:32 am
Vehicle on side
A car ended up on its side Monday after striking a ditch, going airborne and hitting a utility pole along Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) near Lake Meade Road, according to state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.