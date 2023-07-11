Man found dead in Littlestown
An elderly Adams County man was found dead Monday along a street in Littlestown, borough Police Chief Charles Kellar said.
The man suffered an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.
He was discovered about 9 a.m., Kellar said.
The man was declared dead at the scene near the intersection of Locust Street and Maple Avenue, he said.
Lithium battery sparked blaze
A malfunctioning lithium-ion battery in a drill was the source of a fire that damaged a home under construction in Carroll Valley on July 4, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.
The blaze at 23 Gladys Trail was the first the fire company has handled with that cause, Jacobs said. The battery got so hot it melted the drill’s plastic casing, he said.
Construction workers left the day before and returned the next morning to find the structure burning, he said.
“They were smart” and did not open any doors or windows, Jacobs said.
The fire “had basically burned itself out” by depleting all available oxygen and would have been reignited by a sudden inrush of fresh air, he said.
The blaze began in the garage area and spread through the floor, burning out five joists beneath the kitchen area, Jacobs said.
There were no injuries, according to a post on the Fairfield Fire & EMS Facebook page.
“It is best to store Li-ion batteries at room temperature. There is no need to place them in the refrigerator. Avoid long periods of extreme cold or hot temperatures (e.g., dashboard of car in direct sunlight). Long periods of exposure to these temperatures can result in battery damage,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website, www.epa.gov.
Units dispatched at 8:58 a.m. included the Blue Ridge, Fairfield, Fountaindale, Raven Rock and Vigilant fire companies and Adams Regional Emergency Service, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, which listed the emergency call as completed by 10:27 a.m.
