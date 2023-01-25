Spraying buck lure charged
Four Fairfield men were charged with spraying doe urine inside Walmart in Straban Township and on a person outside.
Brian James, Colby Fitzgerald, and Theodore Hensley, all 18, and Joshua Hensley, 20, were each charged with one summary count of harassment and one county of disorderly conduct, according to magisterial dockets.
The four allegedly sprayed “doe estrous,” which is used as a lure in buck hunting, “in the aisles of Walmart, then proceeded to drive by” a woman in the parking lot “and spray the urine on her as well,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The woman was from Pittsburgh, according to state police.
The incident occurred at 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the store at 1270 York Road (U.S. Route 30), according to police.
Arrest at college
Gettysburg College Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent a campus-wide email Tuesday about an incident within a residential building Monday night, according to information released by the college.
“A student reported that a former student threatened them in a College residential building, and said that the threat included a reference to a weapon,” according to the release.
Gettysburg Police Department was contacted for assistance, and a person was arrested, according to Wiltz.
“There was no indication of a threat to the greater community during the time of the incident and there is not a continued threat to campus,” said Wiltz. “College Life staff have been working to follow up and provide support for the students directly impacted by this incident.”
Counseling services were available for students who “were impacted by this event. Their office is available on a walk-in basis during business hours or by calling them at 717-337-6960 for an appointment,” according to information released.
Wiltz closed the email by reminding the student body to keep entrances to residential buildings secure at all times and to not provide access to your residence hall to those who do not live there. Campus Safety can be contacted at 717-337-6911.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents in McSherrystown Borough Jan. 13-22.
Jan. 13
10:13 a.m. — Package theft in the first block of Front Street.
12:18 p.m. — Two vehicle, non-reportable wreck at the Main Street and Water Street intersection.
1:10 p.m. — Vehicular complaint in the first block of South 4th Street.
11:01 p.m. — Harassment in the 600 block of Main Street.
Jan. 14
1:48 p.m. — Civil custody dispute in the first block of Main Street.
Jan. 15
7:35 p.m. — Retail theft in the 400 block of Main Street.
7:57 p.m. — Civil property dispute in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
Jan. 16
11:59 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Academy Street.
Jan. 17
3:49 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Street.
6:47 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Street.
9:55 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of South 3rd Street.
11:21 p.m. — Assisted Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) in the 200 block of Main Street.
11:40 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in the 600 block of Main Street.
Jan. 18
9:45 a.m. — Illegal burning in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
Jan. 19
12:10 a.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of South Oxford Avenue.
8:50 a.m. — Theft investigation in the 600 block of Main Street.
11:25 a.m. — Assisted SAVES in the 300 block of Main Street.
Jan. 20
6:33 p.m. — Assisted SAVES in the first block of Eric Drive.
Jan. 22
11:30 a.m. — Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
5:45 p.m. — One-vehicle crash in the 100 block of North Oxford Avenue.
