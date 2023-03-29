Skunk death probed
A person used a machete to kill a skunk after it “sprayed at him” outside his residence, Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Skunk death probed
A person used a machete to kill a skunk after it “sprayed at him” outside his residence, Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
Gettysburg College campus safety personnel called borough police to the 200 block of Carlisle Street Friday at 1:23 a.m., he said.
The person struck the skunk once in the head and neck area, then struck a second time to make sure the animal was dead, Glenny said.
Police referred the matter to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Glenny said.
The matter was under investigation, game commission Southcentral Region Law Enforcement Supervisor Richard Danley Jr. said Monday.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents in McSherrystown Borough March 13-19.
March 13
1:03 p.m. – Fraud in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
March 14
7:11 p.m. – Assisted Eastern Adams Regional Police with an incident.
March 15
11:35 a.m. – Harassment in the 600 block of South Street.
3:04 p.m. – Burglar alarm in the 400 block of Main Street.
6:01 p.m. – Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Racehorse Road.
11:45 p.m. – Suspicious activity in the first block of North 2nd Street.
March 16
10:25 a.m. – Vehicle complaint in the 600 block of Delone Avenue.
3:45 p.m. – Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
5:09 p.m. – Two-vehicle crash at the Main and 4th streets intersection.
8:54 p.m. – Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the first block of Front Street.
March 17
7:16 a.m. – False fire alarm in the 300 block of North Street.
8:50 a.m. – Parking complaint in the 100 block of North 5th Street.
9:06 a.m. – Parking complaint in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue.
11:30 a.m. – Found bike in the 200 block of North 3rd Street.
12:04 p.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of South 5th Street.
12:50 p.m. – Suspicious activity in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
7:30 p.m. – Assisted EMS in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
March 18
9:06 a.m. – Animal complaint in the first block of Squire Circle.
3:05 p.m. – Assisted EMS in the first block of Academy Street.
March 19
12:09 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle complaint in the 100 block of North 5th Street.
2:06 p.m. – Parking complaint in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.