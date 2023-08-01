Missing person sought
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg are attempting to locate Christina Coffman, who was reported missing, according to information posted Monday on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
Coffman was last operating a 2012 light blue Ford Fusion. approximately 4 p.m. Sunday in Bendersville Borough, according to the post.
Anyone with informatoin can contact PSP Trooper Justin McDonnell at 717-334-8111. Tips can also be submitted to accrimestoppers.com.
‘Vicious dog’ reported
Gettysburg Borough Police received a report of a “vicious dog” Friday morning, but no one was bitten and there was no threat of rabies, Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
Police were dispatched at 4:54 a.m. to the 200 block of York Street (U.S. Route 30).
