EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to variety of calls in New Oxford Borough March 25-31.
March 25
11:20 a.m., Police were called to East High Street and College Avenue for a tree on the road. Police notified the New Oxford Borough road crew who cleared the area.
12:43 a.m., Police responded to Center Square when one car struck another from behind. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
March 30
9 a.m., Police responded to the 100 block of West High when the school complained about a fight between two juvenile boys, both of whom were cited for harassment.
March 31
10:37 a.m., Police assisted emergency medical services with a person in distress in the 500 block of North Bolton Street.
12:42 p.m., A person in the 200 block of West High Street told police a white male driving a red Ford Ranger stole an air conditioner valued at $50 from his back porch. Police are investigating.
7:14 p.m., Police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Way West for a 9-1-1 hang up. Police checked the area but found nothing amiss.
10:28 p.m., Police found nothing wrong following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West.
10:44 p.m., Following a 9-1-1 hang up call from Center Square, police checked the area, but found no one in distress.
EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to variety of calls in Oxford Township March 25-31.
March 24
10:02 a.m., Police were summoned to the first block of West Locust Lane for a well-being check of a person walking on the highway. Police searched the area but found no one in distress.
10:46 a.m., A vehicle backing out of a parking space in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike struck a second vehicle, causing superficial damage, then fled the scene. Police were called to investigate.
6:15 p.m., Police responded to Kohler Mill and Poplar roads for a complaint of a reckless driver. Police monitored the area with negative results.
March 25
8:10 a.m., Police responded to the New Oxford High School for a disturbance. A male juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct.
11:46 a.m., Police responded to the 5600 block of York Road to pick up found property, which was discarded because if had no value.
2:27 p.m., Police were dispatched to a wreck in the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike, which they determined was in Berwick Township; Pennsylvania State Police were notified.
3:17 p.m., Police were summoned to a parking lot at 5660 York Road for a possible crash.
March 27
8:32 a.m., Police defused a domestic dispute between two adults on Billerbeck Street.
March 28
10:19 a.m., Police are investigating an assault on Heritage Court.
2:53 p.m., Police responded to the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike because of a lost automobile dealer tag. The complainant was unsure how long it was missing
5:18 p.m., Police responded to the 1700 block of Hanover Street to assist emergency medical services (EMS) with an uncooperative resident.
11:53 p.m., Police responded to the 1600 block of Hanover Street for a vehicle repossession.
March 29
10:35 a.m., Police conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of Erin Court. The resident did not require assistance.
9:50 p.m., During a traffic stop in the 5900 block of York Road, an 18-year-old New Oxford woman was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for testing for possible driving under the influence (DUI).
10:55 p.m., Police responded to a crash in the 1600 block of Carlisle Pike. A vehicle was traveling southbound on Carlisle Pike when a deer ran across the road and struck the vehicle, leaving minor damage to the front grill area.
March 30
12:21 p.m., Police conducted a well-being check in the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike. After evaluation, police notified EMS.
4:26 p.m., Police responded to a vandalism complaint in the New Oxford Intermediate School Parking lot. The person told police she parked her vehicle about 8 a.m. and returned at 4:15 p.m. to discover someone broke the rear window of her vehicle. A check of the vehicle revealed that nothing was taken.
8:09 p.m., Police responded to a disturbance report on West Locust Lane. Upon arrival, police received no response from the residence and no one appeared to be at home.
March 31
3:11 p.m., Police pursued a gazebo blowing down the road at Pine Lane and East Locust Street. Police removed the gazebo from the highway and notified the owner for cleanup.
4:12 p.m., Police notified CSX of a tree on the railroad tracks on Red Hill Road.
9:30 p.m., Police responded to a traffic hazard at Hanover Street and Irishtown Road. A vehicle was traveling northbound on Hanover Street with the right of way when a second vehicle attempted to turn onto Hanover Street from Irishtown Road. The first vehicle had to swerve out of the way to prevent a collision and landed in a ditch. Neither vehicle sustained any damage.
9:39 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of Katelyn Drive after receiving a 9-1-1 hang up. Police checked the residence but found no one home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.