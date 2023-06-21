GPD answers calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents June 12-19.
June 12
9:18 a.m. — Found property in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
1:36 p.m. — Hit and run in the 300 block of York Street.
2:37 p.m. — Possible assault of a child in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
8:17 p.m. — Assisted police agency in Straban Township.
9:42 p.m. — Domestic in the first block of Hanover Street.
10:20 p.m. — Assisted with a lockout in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
June 13
1:29 a.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
8:26 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:16 a.m. — Theft in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
4:26 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
6:09 p.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
7:25 p.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of Barlow Street.
9:53 p.m. — Assisted another police agency with a disturbance in Mount Pleasant Township.
11:04 p.m. — Wanted person in the first block of East High Street.
June 14
7:22 a.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Gettys Street.
8:46 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 100 block of North Washington Street.
10:27 a.m. — Warrant served in Straban Township.
11:14 a.m. — Warrant served in the first block of South Washington Street.
11:29 a.m. — Warrant served in Cumberland Township.
11:36 a.m. — Loud noise in the 100 block of West Street.
11:43 a.m. — Traffic hazard at South Franklin and Middle streets.
11:55 a.m. — Fraud in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
1:55 p.m. — Police service (vehicle card) in the first block of East High Street.
5:19 p.m. — Found property in the first block of Lefever Street.
6:20 p.m. — Assist Gettysburg Fire Department and emergency medical services in the 200 block of Penn Hall Drive.
6:48 p.m. — Trespassing in the first block of Baltimore Street.
8:28 p.m. — Field contact in the first block of South Washington Street.
9:04 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI)/crash in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
June 15
7:34 a.m. — Device fraud/theft in the 600 block of Baltimore Street.
8:45 a.m. — Crash with no injuries at East Middle and South Stratton streets.
11 a.m. — Found property in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
11:30 a.m. — Threats in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
6:04 p.m. — Crash with no injuries on South Franklin and Breckenridge streets.
6:36 p.m. — Civil issue in the first block of Carlisle Street.
8:05 p.m. — Assisted another agency in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
11:53 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
11:56 p.m. — Disturbance in Lincoln Square.
11:59 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
June 16
12:30 a.m. — DUI in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
1:31 p.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with a crash with entrapment.
6:42 p.m. — Vehicle theft in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
June 17
9:30 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
9:56 a.m. — Trespassing in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
10:32 a.m. — Animal attack at Breckenridge and South Franklin streets.
11 a.m. — Public service in the 500 block of Long Lane.
11:53 a.m. — Vehicle lockout in the first block of North Fifth Street.
11:58 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of Long Lane.
12:47 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of East High Street.
7:56 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
8:04 p.m. — Domestic at Baltimore and High streets.
10:16 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Breckenridge Street.
June 18
12:43 a.m. — DUI in the 200 block of Hanover Street.
1:45 a.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the first block of South Howard Avenue.
6:45 a.m. — Civil issue concerning vehicle ownership forwarded to other agency.
8:24 a.m. — Hit and run in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
11:51 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
4:37 p.m. — Assist another agency in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
6:57 p.m. — Assisted Carroll Valley Borough with a missing person.
June 19
1:41 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
9:37 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of South Street.
9:47 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
11:38 a.m. — Provided information in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
1:51 p.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with potential shots fired.
3:01 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
4:50 p.m. — Property damage in the 200 block of York Street.
6:30 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
8:42 p.m. — Found property in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
9:33 p.m. — Mental health in the first block of East High Street.
9:45 p.m. — Mental health in the 700 block of Baltimore Street.
11:30 p.m. — DUI at Buford Avenue and Seminary Ridge.
