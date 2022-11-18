Fire set in vehicle
A fire was “intentionally set” in a vehicle Saturday night at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Straban Township, according to a post on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
A person “gained access to a black box van in the parking lot” of the business at 791 York Road (U.S. Route 30), according to the post, which included security camera photos of a suspect.
“The suspect lit the passenger seat of the van on fire with an unknown open flame and then fled southeast,” according to the post.
The suspect, a white male, was wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt, according to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Authorities were dispatched to the fire at 11:41 p.m. and the emergency call was complete at 1:08 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Agencies dispatched were the Gettysburg fire and police departments, PSP, and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to ACDES.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Trooper Jonathan Wolfe, who is a deputy fire marshal, according to the post. PSP at Gettysburg can be reached at 717-334-8111.
