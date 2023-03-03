Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police Department responded to numerous incidents in Gettysburg Borough Feb. 13-19.
Feb. 13
3:05 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
5:02 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
5:13 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
9 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
10:23 a.m. — Hold-up alarm in the first block of West High Street.
10:26 a.m. — Mental health incident in the 300 block of York Street.
1:09 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
1:26 p.m. — Theft in the first block of East High Street.
4:40 p.m. — Vehicle lockout in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:09 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
8:19 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of South Fourth Street.
11:17 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at the West and West High streets intersection.
11:20 p.m. — Mental health incident in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
Feb. 14
1:37 a.m. — Assisted a police agency in the first block of Breckenridge Street.
9:13 a.m. — Harassment/disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Middle Street.
9:18 a.m. — Crash with no injuries at the West Middle and Hay streets intersection.
9:37 a.m. — Threats forwarded to other police agency.
2:27 p.m. — Fire alarm on Lincoln Square.
4:44 p.m. — Crash with injuries at North Stratton and Stevens streets.
9:42 p.m. — DUI in the first block of West Middle Street.
11:49 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Carlisle Street.
Feb. 15
2:29 a.m. — Mental health in the 100 block of South Washington Street.
8:24 a.m. — Disturbance/drunkenness in the first block of North Washington Street.
9:40 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
3:29 p.m. — Found property in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
3:42 p.m. — Hit and run at Baltimore and Lefever streets.
5:51 p.m. — Harassment in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
Feb. 16
1:02 a.m. — Overdose in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
7:25 a.m. — Drunkenness in the first block of North Washington Street.
7:26 a.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
8:40 a.m. — Traffic complaint in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:46 a.m. — Threats in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.
9:41 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 200 block of West Street.
9:44 a.m. — Trespassing in the 200 block of York Street.
10 a.m. — Crash information provided in the 200 block of West Street.
2:21 p.m. — Vehicle identification number verification in the 500 block of Hillcrest Place.
3:44 p.m. — Mental health incident in the 100 block of South Hay Street.
4:18 p.m. — Fraud in the 100 block of York Street.
8:24 p.m. — Parking complaint at the West Lincoln and Constitutional avenues intersection.
Feb. 17
12:56 a.m. — Fireworks in the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue.
8:52 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle in the 700 block of Mummasburg Road.
10:46 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
1:50 p.m. — Assisted police agency in the first block of East High Street.
6:30 p.m. — DUI in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:34 p.m. — Assault in progress in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
Feb. 18
12 a.m. — Drunkenness at the College Avenue and Brickyard Alley intersection.
12:24 a.m. — Drunkenness in the 100 block of Legion Alley.
2:09 p.m. — Property found in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
2:12 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in traffic in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
4:34 p.m. — Mental health incident in the first block of East Stevens Street.
6:56 p.m. — Assisted Liberty Township Police with a burglary in progress.
10:12 p.m. — DUI at West Stevens and Mummasburg streets.
11:49 p.m. — Warrant served at North Washington and Railroad streets.
Feb. 19
9:44 a.m. — Lost property in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
9:50 a.m. — Animal cruelty incident in the 300 block of West Middle Street.
1:54 p.m. — Lost property in Gettysburg Borough.
4:31 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle at the Hillcrest Place and Locust Avenue intersection.
9:56 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 300 block of York Street.
EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous calls in Oxford Township Feb. 11-20.
Feb. 11
12:53 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; emergency medical services (EMS) were treating the person.
4:46 p.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of Heritage Court for a well-being check. The resident needed medical attention and police contacted EMS who transported the person to a hospital.
6:26 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Oak Drive for a suspicious male soliciting door-to-door but did not find anyone soliciting after searching the area.
Feb. 12
2:31 a.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road but did not find anyone in distress.
9:39 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 1600 block of Shoemaker Drive; EMS was on scene.
5:54 p.m. — During a traffic stop in the 500 block of Oxford Road, police found the driver, a 22-year-old New Oxford man, was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The man will be cited for the offense.
Feb. 13
3:28 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of Shalom Drive; EMS was treating the person.
12:57 p.m. — Police advised a resident in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road reporting harassment by communication via Facebook to block the person sending them messages.
2:47 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Carlisle Pike; the resident did not require assistance.
3:39 p.m. — After observing cable and telephone wires detached from a utility pole in the 600 block of Poplar Road, police notified the utility companies for repair.
Feb. 14
1:36 a.m. — Following a complaint of a supposedly suspicious vehicle parked and unattended, police were dispatched to Hanover Street and Red Hill Road. Police contacted the owner, who confirmed the vehicle was disabled and would be towed later that morning.
4:24 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Hearthside Drive; EMS was treating the person.
7:46 a.m. — A complainant told police that on Feb. 13 between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m., three unidentified male juveniles entered New Oxford High School’s football stadium without permission and spray painted “RBG” in gold letters. This is the same type of criminal mischief previously reported around the area; police are investigating.
8:42 a.m. — Police received a report about a reckless driver in a tractor-trailer who failed to navigate the turn at the horseshoe bend located at Irishtown and Kohler Mill roads at 7:35 a.m., causing the complainant to veer from her lane to avoid being hit.
Feb. 15
2:12 p.m. — Police were called to the 200 block of Hope Lane for fraud but did not receive a response from the complainant.
4 p.m. —Police are investigating an assault in the 200 block of Berlin Road.
8:04 p.m. — An alarm drew police to the 500 block of Irishtown Road; police checked the building’s exterior and determined it was secure.
Feb. 16
3:34 a.m. — A vehicle drove off the road, struck several mailboxes in the 2100 block of Carlisle Pike and fled the scene. The vehicle was stopped by Hanover Police for traffic violations, and EARP verified it was the vehicle they were looking for.
10:24 a.m. — Police were dispatched to New Oxford Middle School after a student took a teacher’s iPhone while she was teaching a class. The student returned the phone to the principal’s office shortly after.
4:06 p.m. — Police are investigating a fight between two students at New Oxford High School that occurred on Feb. 15.
Feb. 17
7:57 p.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of Pine Lane following a 9-1-1 hang-up call; the resident did not require assistance.
8:45 p.m. — Police assisted EMS with a resident in need of medical attention in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Feb. 18
3:43 a.m. — Police were called to the first block of Sunset Avenue for a burglary in progress. The resident stated a boyfriend broke into her home and left the residence when she confronted him; the woman did not wish to press charges.
6 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East told police someone spray painted “RPG” on the side of his residence between Feb. 16-19.
10:15 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike for a suspicious person on the Volkswagen parking lot; an investigation yielded negative results.
Feb. 19
5:49 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was treating the person.
6:14 p.m. — A person in the first block of Oak Drive reported being harassed via Snapchat; police told the complainant that they need copies of the messages sent to investigate this incident.
Feb. 20
3:56 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was on scene.
11:06 a.m. — A resident in the 2700 block of Carlisle Pike claimed a protection from abuse order violation occurred in McSherrystown Feb. 17. Police told the woman she has to report the violation to McSherrystown Police since they have jurisdiction.
11:08 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was treating the person.
2:38 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the first block of Billerbeck Street but did not find anyone in distress or in need of help.
4:50 p.m. — A resident in the first block of Red Hill Road reported being harassed by communication via messages from someone on Snapchat. The messages were deleted before police arrived, so police did not have any evidence to conduct an investigation.
EARP answers borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Feb. 21-28.
Feb. 21
11:42 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of South Peter Street; emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene.
3:11 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; EMS was treating the person.
10:22 p.m. – Police responded to a theft report in Center Square. The person said he received an unopened Amazon package with three items intact. The fourth package was sealed but empty. This incident was referred to the postal inspector since it occurred outside of the EARP jurisdiction.
Feb. 22
8:15 a.m. – Police are investigating an alleged protection from abuse order violation in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
Feb. 23
10:25 a.m. – Police notified CenturyLink to repair telephone wires that a tractor-trailer pulled down in the first block of Sunset Avenue.
Feb. 24
9:06 a.m. – Police helped the New Oxford Borough maintenance crew remove a large tree limb blocking the road in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West.
Feb. 25
5:33 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of East High Street; EMS was on scene.
Feb. 26
10:21 a.m. – A resident in the 300 block of West High Street told police sometime overnight between Feb. 25 and 26, someone spray-painted his vehicle.
10:37 a.m. – Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the first block of Oxwood Circle but did not find anyone in distress.
Feb. 27
4:09 p.m. – After observing live electrical wires dislodged from a pole at the intersection of East George and Stock streets, police closed the road and contacted Met-Ed for repair.
Feb. 28
8:46 p.m. – A complainant in the first block of Hanover Street told police she received notification that she purchased a TV from Walmart, and it was shipping to an address in Georgia. The woman canceled the order placed by an unknown person without her permission and was able to stop it before delivery.
5 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 400 block of North Bolton Street; EMS was treating the person.
