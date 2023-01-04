EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Dec. 11-20.
Dec. 11
6:23 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; emergency medical services (EMS) was treating the person.
8:10 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 900 block of Irishtown Road; EMS was on scene.
Dec. 12
12 p.m. — A resident in the first block of Irish Drive told police someone used her credit card without permission to purchase items from an MLB website. The client cancelled the order and credit card before losing money. Police referred the case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for investigation.
3:36 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Curtis Drive to conduct a well-being check; they notified the caller that nobody responded at the residence.
6:21 p.m. — Two vehicles were traveling northbound on Hanover Street. When one stopped at the stop sign at Locust Lane it was struck in the rear by the other, causing minor damage.
6:33 p.m. — An tractor-trailer struck a legally parked unattended vehicle in the first block of Fiddler Drive, causing moderate damage to the left side. The driver of the tractor-trailer left the scene without reporting the incident.
7:55 p.m. — Police will increase patrols in the 1600 block of Hanover Street area after a person said suspicious vehicles were driving by the location for several days.
Dec. 13
11:36 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Irishtown Road for a possible gas leak; the fire department was on scene checking for a gas leak.
10:42 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 1600 block of Shoemaker Drive; EMS was treating the person.
12:17 p.m. — Police were informed about debris on the road at the Hanover Street and Birch Lane intersection but did not find any hazards there.
2:12 p.m. — A complainant in the first block of Hidden Acres Drive told police a 46-year-old New Oxford man received an auto repair service and did not pay for the repair when he took his car back. The incident was referred to civil court for processing.
3:15 p.m. — A person in the first block of Green Tree Road reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls from an unknown person. Police advised them to block the number and make copies of the messages if they continue.
5:10 p.m. — A vehicle turning left from Walnut Lane to proceed south on Hanover Street pulled into the path of a vehicle traveling south on Hanover Street and struck their rear.
8:06 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Erin Court; EMS was on scene.
Dec. 14
12:32 a.m. — Police were summoned to a construction site on Brickyard Road for a suspicious vehicle parked at the location. Police found the man was an employee preparing equipment to use later that day.
7:30 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Street; EMS was treating the person.
7:41 a.m. — Police responded to a fire in the 2100 block of Carlisle Pike; they made sure all residents were out of the home and notified the fire department. The fire department extinguished the fire, which was caused by a faulty electrical fan in the bathroom.
9:07 a.m. — An alarm sounding drew police to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike. Nothing was amiss.
11:50 a.m. — Police notified the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to clear away a large amount of stone on the road in the 1500 block of Hanover Street.
1:40 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hanover Street for a potential protection from abuse order violation; they informed the complainant that this issue was not considered a violation.
8:48 p.m. — A vehicle traveling in the 200 block of Matthew Drive struck a legally parked vehicle, causing damage to both. The striking vehicle fled the scene; police were able to determine the vehicle and owner.
8:50 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the Brickyard Road and Shoemaker Drive intersection for a suspicious unoccupied vehicle running and parked at the Brethren Home entrance. The vehicle owner returned and stated that he just made a delivery to a residence on Shoemaker Drive; his GPS directed him to this location to gain entry.
Dec. 15
8:30 a.m. — Police conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of Katelyn Drive. The resident required medical attention and police notified EMS, who assessed the person before transporting to Hanover Hospital for further treatment.
11 a.m. — A complainant in the first block of York Drive told police that she received an email from Geek Squad requesting payment for a service renewal. She sent the funds and discovered that $4,000 was deposited into her account the next day. She was instructed to send back $3,000 in gift cards. Her bank notified her that this was a scam; police referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office for investigation.
11:06 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Rose Lane; EMS was treating the person.
Dec. 16
12:10 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 900 block of Bridgewater Drive; EMS was on scene.
3:52 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of York Road for two unidentified people arguing in a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road. The vehicle left the area prior to police arrival.
Dec. 17
5:21 p.m. — Police were summoned to the 800 block of Lingg Road for a suspicious vehicle. The driver was lost and looking for directions on his phone before leaving.
Dec. 18
2:21 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Interfaith Lane; EMS was treating the person.
Dec. 19
12:40 a.m. — Police defused a domestic between a couple in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road.
10:50 a.m. — Police responded to an 80-year-old in medical distress in the 500 block of Brickyard Road. They assisted EMS with the person, but the person died from natural causes.
Dec. 20
9:45 a.m. — Police assisted Biglerville Police Department with obtaining contact information from a resident in the 400 block of Oxford Road; they received no response and left contact information for the Biglerville Police Department on the door.
1:34 p.m. — A vehicle attempting to enter the Hanover Street intersection from the east side of Red Hill Road without the right-of-way struck a vehicle traveling northbound on Hanover Street on the driver’s side rear quarter panel, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
1:52 p.m. — Police responded to New Oxford High School for possible theft of football equipment. The equipment was issued to a student and not returned; police advised that this is a civil matter.
4:46 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Erin Court; EMS was on scene.
10:45 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious vehicle with two occupants parked in a no-parking zone behind the Dollar Tree in the 5600 block of York Road. After investigating, police told the driver to leave the area; he complied without incident.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls Dec. 12-31.
Dec. 12
3:32 p.m., Harassment in the first block of Main Street.
4:33 p.m., Harassment in the first block of Main Street.
Dec. 13
4:55 p.m., Well-being check in the 100 block of Main Street.
Dec. 14
7:41 a.m., Parking complaint in the 600 block of South Street.
5:54 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Skyview Circle.
7:09 p.m., 302 warrant served in the first block of N. 4th Street.
Dec. 15
3:46 p.m., Verbal harassment in the 100 block of N. 2nd Street.
Dec. 16
6:27 a.m., Non-injury, non-reportable two-vehicle wreck in the 100 block of Main Street.
5:40 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Main Street.
Dec. 17
9:19 a.m., Assisted with a lock out on Squire Circle.
1:46 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Third Street.
9:54 p.m., Reckless driver in the 100 block of Main Street.
10:22 p.m., Assisted Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services with a person on Academy Street.
Dec. 18
1:58 a.m., Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Main Street.
1:23 p.m., Assisted with a vehicle lock out in the first block of North Street.
Dec. 19
12:34 p.m., Two-vehicle crash with no injuries at the North Oxford Avenue and North Street intersection.
Dec. 20
4:40 p.m., Vehicular complaint in the 400 block of Delone Avenue.
Dec. 22
11:45 a.m., Suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Street.
3:03 p.m., Civil incident in the 400 block of South Street.
4:01 p.m., Assisted SAVES in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
Dec. 23
1:46 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Street.
2:15 p.m., Animal complaint in the 200 block of South Street.
5:45 p.m., Theft of a wallet in the 400 block of Main Street.
Dec. 24
12:22 p.m., Harassment in the 300 block of North Street.
1:12 p.m., Theft in the 400 block of Main Street.
Dec. 27
10:25 a.m., Assisted SAVES with a medical incident in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
11:42 a.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on North Oxford Avenue.
1:11 p.m., Harassment in the first block of North Street.
4:39 p.m., Domestic dispute in the first block of Main Street.
7:36 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Third Street.
Dec. 28
12:13 p.m., Harassment in the first block of North Street.
Dec. 31
5:04 p.m., Warrant served in the 300 block of Main Street.
9:56 p.m., 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 300 block of South Street.
