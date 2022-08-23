Driver cited after crash
One driver was cited Friday after a 12:46 p.m. crash damaged four vehicles along York Road (U.S. Route 30) near Bair Road in Berwick Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Two of the vehicles were parked at the time of the wreck, police said.
Both drivers were treated for injuries by emergency medical personnel “and transported to nearby hospitals,” according to state police.
Charged with a turning violation was Deborah Mummert, 73, of Glenville, Pa., according to a magisterial docket.
A westbound 2007 Nissan Sentra, driven by Mummert, “attempted to turn left into a parking lot and was struck by” an eastbound 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Sheldon Garrett, 43, of New Oxford, said police.
Garrett “continued off the roadway into the parking lot and struck” a parked 2016 Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to police. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was also damaged, police said. All but the Chevrolet were towed, police said.
Soybean field damaged
A soybean field was damaged in Tyrone Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Someone drove an all-terrain vehicle through the field in the 2300 block of Heidlersburg road, according to state police.
The incident occurred at 7:43 p.m. Aug. 11, according to police.
ID, cards stolen
A stolen credit card, gift card scam, and an identity theft occurred in three separate incidents in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Someone stole a credit card from a 77-year-old York Springs woman and used it to make fraudulent purchases totaling nearly $1,573, according to state police. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon and was under investigation, police said.
Someone contacted an 85-year-old Fairfield-area woman Wednesday and “convinced her to send money via Target gift cards,” according to PSP. The two cards totaled $625, police said. The woman was told she would receive a refund but never did, according to police.
In the third case, a Fairfield-area woman, 52, contacted police Aug. 4 “to report a fraudulent bank account was opened in a name that resembled hers,” according to state police.
Woman charged with theft
A Littlestown woman is accused of not returning a car loaned to her while her vehicle was having work done.
Grace Marshall, 45, was held at Adams County Prison after she was unable to post $40,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
T.J. Brown and Sons Automotive, 850 Hanover Pike, Littlestown, loaned Marshall a 2000 Chevrolet Prizm, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Hunter Jones.
On Aug. 8, the business “advised Marshall that her vehicle was repossessed, and she needed to return their vehicle right away,” according to the affidavit.
Marshall allegedly never did so despite repeated text messages between Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, including warnings the car would be reported stolen, Jones wrote in the affidavit.
Marshall allegedly “provided a fake address as to where she was living,” according to the affidavit.
Police claimed to have found the Prizm at a Littlestown residence of a person with whom Marshall was allegedly staying, according to the affidavit.
Marshall allegedly said “she was going to return the vehicle after she was done using it,” according to Jones’ affidavit.
“The vehicle was filled with Marshall’s personal items, including five boxes of clothes as well as groceries,” according to the affidavit.
Marshall was charged with one count each of theft and receiving stolen property, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to the docket.
