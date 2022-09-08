Foot pursuit precedes arrest
A Maryland man led police on a foot pursuit Sunday before being arrested in Littlestown, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
David Cunningham Jr., 26, of Catonsville, was charged with a felony count of escape and other offenses and held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $10,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Approximately 12:22 a.m., Littlestown Officer Anthony Gilberto was monitoring traffic at North Queen and Marvin streets when he saw a pickup truck allegedly weaving repeatedly out of the southbound lane, according to the affidavit.
After Gilberto activated his emergency lights and followed the vehicle, he allegedly “observed what appeared to be the driver of the vehicle and the passenger switching seats as the vehicle was still moving,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle stopped on North Queen Street near Locust Street, where the man allegedly said “they were just moving the backpack that was on the floor in front of them,” but both later allegedly admitted they switched seats, according to the affidavit.
When Gilberto asked the man why they switched, Cunningham allegedly said he was wanted on a warrant in Maryland, according to the affidavit. Online information indicated he was wanted on felony charges including burglary and a warrant was issued June 9 in Anne Arundel County, Md., according to the affidavit.
The officer allegedly saw an open beer can and liquid spilled on the truck’s floor, “a glass marijuana bong which had burnt residue inside” in the backpack, and a container with approximately 0.5 grams of suspected marijuana inside in the vehicle’s center console, according to the affidavit.
After a breath test, when Cunningham was told he was under arrest, he ran west on Locust Street, according to the affidavit.
Gilberto and other officers who arrived to assist allegedly chased Cunningham through a backyard and into a parking area at 27 N. Queen St., where Littlestown Police Sgt. Gary Reed and Conewago Township Police Patrolman Nathan Groft detained him, according to the affidavit. Conewago Patrolman Daniel Grim also assisted at the scene, according to the affidavit.
Cunningham was charged with one felony count each of escape and flight to avoid apprehension; one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and possessing drug paraphernalia; and one summary count each of having an open alcohol container in a vehicle and careless driving, according to the docket.
Tools taken, reward offered
Someone cut the lock on a trailer, and stole power tools in Cumberland Township, according to a post on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
“Gettysburg National Military Park took a theft report at 900 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, where the National Park Service is restoring a historic structure,” according to the post.
The theft occurred between 5 p.m. Aug. 29 and 11 a.m. Aug. 30, according to the post.
Tools valued at approximately $11,000 were taken, including a Honda generator, portable planer, various saws, and various corded and cordless hand tools, according to the post. Some tools are marked with the word “Trailer” or the initials “MB.”
Anyone with information can contact park Communications Specialist Jason Martz at jason_martz@nps.gov or 571-358-0516 or Adams County Crimestoppers, which is offering a reward, at 717-334-8057 or accrimestoppers.com.
Charged with fuel theft
A Hanover man is accused of stealing diesel fuel from a truck at an Oxford Township construction site, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Joshua Topper, 35, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft and receiving stolen property, according to a magisterial docket.
Eastern Adams Regional Police Cpl. Shawn Cuffley was dispatched at 8:25 a.m. Aug. 11 to the J.A. Myers Homes site on Shank Road.
There, an employee said “sometime overnight someone pulled into the site and stole an unknown quantity of diesel fuel from a fuel truck,” according to the affidavit Cuffley filed Aug. 30.
Employees found the engine of the fuel truck, which had to be running for the pump to work, was warm, according to the affidavit.
Security camera images showed a person walking through the site with a flashlight and a truck with a “distinct silver utility box,” according to the affidavit.
Employees viewed the images and allegedly identified Topper, who was “a former employee,” while an image of the truck revealed its license plate number, according to the affidavit.
Cuffley contacted the truck’s registered owner, at whose Hanover residence the officer met Topper, according to the affidavit.
Topper allegedly admitted to taking approximately 30 gallons of fuel, according to the affidavit.
Vehicles egged
Someone may have gotten an early start on Halloween shenanigans when tossed eggs smashed on several vehicles in Littlestown over the weekend, according to a post on the borough police department’s Facebook page.
Police are asking the public’s help in investigating the incident late Friday or early Saturday in the first and 100 blocks of West King Street, according to the post.
Four victims were identified initially, and more victims came to light later on South Queen and Monarch streets, according to the post.
“Anyone recalling any suspicious activity in the area at this time or anyone with information is urged to please call the non-emergency line at 717-624-2101. Also if anyone has any security cameras or video doorbells, please check your footage and contact the police department if you observe anything of interest,” the post reads.
Virginia pair charged
Two Virginia residents were charged after “a firearm, drugs and a large sum of U.S. currency” were allegedly found in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Skiy Colbert, 21, and Ashanti Bunns, 20, both of Fredericksburg, were arrested Aug. 30 after the stop at 9:27 a.m. on U.S. Route 15 in Straban Township, according to PSP.
Both were released Tuesday from Adams County Prison after a person posted cash bail of $5,000 for Colbert and $1,000 for Bunns, according to magisterial dockets.
Colbert was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, one misdemeanor count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possessing drug paraphernalia, and a summary count of exceeding the speed limit, according to a docket.
Bunns was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, and one misdemeanor count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to a docket.
Pole hit in Mt. Joy
A woman allegedly “drove through multiple yards and crashed into a pole near a residence” in Mount Joy Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Renea Gelling, 59, of Clearfield, was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct and released without bail, according to a magisterial docket.
At 4:41 a.m. Aug. 27, police were dispatched to Low Dutch Road, where “a suspicious person” was seen, according to state police.
“Upon further investigation,” police alleged “the arrestee drove through multiple yards and crashed into a pole near a residence.”
