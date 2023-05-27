EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough May 11-16.
May 11
6:47 a.m. — Police, responding to an ongoing dispute between two neighbors about a dog, told them to contact the landlord with the complaint.
7:46 a.m. — Police contacted the owner of a dog found in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West; the man retrieved his pet.
8 a.m. — Police issued several citations throughout New Oxford Borough for failure to remove vehicles for street cleaning.
8:20 a.m. — Police attempted to contact a resident in the first block of Hanover Street about a harassment complaint, but received no response; the case is unfounded.
8:36 a.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the 300 block of West High Street and had it towed because it did not have a current inspection or registration; the vehicle was deemed abandoned.
10:35 a.m. — A resident in the first block of Lawrence Place told police about a simple assault in December 2022. Police advised the person to file a private criminal complaint since the incident happened last year and was not reported at the time.
4:53 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Lincoln Way West told police a vehicle pulled into his driveway and attempted to back out but struck an air compressor on a trailer, causing moderate damage. The vehicle drove off without reporting the incident.
May 12
7:15 p.m. — Police asked a resident in the 100 block of Hanover Street to turn down their loud music; the resident complied.
May 13
2:43 a.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 200 block of West High Street; police did not find anyone needing assistance.
8:49 a.m. — A vehicle traveling east on Lincoln Way West stopped for traffic conditions before entering Center Square and was struck in the rear. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
9:30 a.m. — A resident in the first block of Gilbert Street told police he entered into a contract with a man to purchase tools from him which the man received. The man paid $100 with a debit card, which had insufficient funds.
May 14
10:08 a.m. — A man in the 100 block of Berlin Avenue told police about threats being made over social media. Since the complainant resides in Littlestown, police advised him to contact the Littlestown Police.
7:24 p.m. — Police advised a resident in the 100 block of Berlin Avenue requesting assistance with a neighborhood problem to contact the Pennsylvania State Police since he lives in Berwick Township.
May 15
5:21 p.m. — Police gave a resident in the 100 block of Berlin Avenue the name and address of the company that towed their vehicle.
7 p.m. — Two parties in the 100 block of South Orange Street complained about access to a private driveway. Police advised it is a civil matter.
May 16
11:26 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic between a mother and son in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road. The incident was resolved before they arrived.
10:13 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Oxford Street for a complaint of loud noise coming from a residence but they did not hear any loud noises in the area.
