Woman accused of burglary
A Biglerville woman accused of removing items from four self-storage units was charged with burglary, according to court documents.
Ashley Klinefelter, 34, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Klinefelter is accused of moving items to her own storage unit, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Eastern Adams Regional Police Detective Darryl Keller.
The alleged thefts occurred between April 5 and Saturday, when Keller was dispatched to Hilltop Self Storage, 2650 Carlisle Pike near New Oxford, according to the affidavit.
Klinefelter allegedly “broke into” the units and took “numerous items, including tools, electronics, and clothing,” according to the affidavit.
She allegedly told police “she was going to sell the items” and was “unemployed and needed money,” according to the affidavit.
Klinefelter was charged with four felony counts each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and receiving stolen property, according to the docket.
