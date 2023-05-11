EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township April 21-30.
April 21
3 p.m. — Police attempted to get contact information for a resident in the first block of Elm Lane to assist Gettysburg Police; the resident had moved, and police forwarded their new contact information to Gettysburg Police.
7:03 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the first block of Oxford Drive; the resident did not require any assistance.
8:52 p.m. — After receiving a disturbance complaint, police were called to the New Oxford Shopping Center parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East. The so-called disturbance was a person frustrated their vehicle was having a mechanical issue.
April 22
1:45 a.m. — While on routine patrol, police found an open door at New Oxford High School. Police made a check of the property and secured the door.
3:14 p.m. — Police assisted the fire department by providing traffic control in the first block of Black Lane.
4:54 p.m. — Police assisted West Manchester Township Police by obtaining contact information for a resident in the first block of Hampshire Drive.
April 23
3:44 a.m. — Police searched the area around Carlisle Pike and York Road for a reckless driver traveling south on Carlisle Pike from Dicks Dam Road but didn’t observe any traffic violations.
9:43 a.m. — Police were drawn to a fire alarm in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; there was no fire.
11:19 a.m. — Police conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of Oxford Road; the person did not require assistance.
11:46 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Elm Lane; emergency medical services (EMS) were treating the person.
3:49 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Matthew Drive told police he is being harassed by a customer from his job. The workplace is in Mt. Pleasant Township; police advised the man to contact Pennsylvania State Police.
4:53 p.m. — Police searched the area around Carlisle Pike and York Road for a reckless driver traveling north on Carlisle Pike but didn’t observe any traffic violations.
April 24
8:04 a.m. — Police were summoned to the 100 block of Poplar Road to conduct a well-being check due to child custody concerns; the children were safe and did not need assistance.
12:02 p.m. — Police attempted to obtain contact information for a resident in the first block of Corey Lane to assist the Knox County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee; the person did not reside at this location.
8:47 p.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Lingg Road told police she received a bill in the mail for toll charges from a tag her husband had five years ago prior to selling the vehicle. Police advised them to send a copy of the paperwork to the turnpike commission to verify they no longer had the tag.
9:47 p.m. — Police checked the exterior of a building in the 5600 block of York Road after the alarm went off; the building was secure.
April 25
6:50 a.m. — Police responded to an illegally parked vehicle in the first block of Katelyn Drive. The driver removed his vehicle from the parking spot and relocated it to a legal parking spot.
8:26 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Erin Court told police he misplaced his medication sometime between April 22 and 24.
12:26 p.m. — A vehicle was traveling west on Red Hill Road in the 900 block when the driver lost control while entering a curve. The vehicle ran off the road, down an embankment, and overturned. The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.
April 26
2:17 a.m. — Police helped EMS move an injured person into an ambulance to transport him to the hospital for treatment in the first block of Becker Road.
7:52 a.m. — Police cited a New Oxford High School student for starting a fight with another student, which was defused by school officials.
12:57 p.m. — There was a vehicle wreck at Lincoln Street.
4:45 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Brickyard Road; EMS was treating the person.
6:51 p.m. — A resident in the first block of Pine Lane claimed they were being harassed by communication via YouTube. Police reviewed the post, and it did not constitute a crime.
11:20 p.m. — Police checked the exterior of a building in the 5600 block of York Road after the alarm went off; the building was secure.
April 27
12:35 p.m. — A New Oxford High School student violated school policy by possessing a small pocketknife on school property. The school will handle disciplinary action for the infraction.
9:20 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Fulton Drive; EMS was on scene.
10:11 p.m. — Police checked the exterior of a building in the 5600 block of York Road after the alarm went off; the building was secure.
April 28
11:50 a.m. — Police searched the area around York Road and Carlisle Pike for a reckless driver traveling west on York Road from York County but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
10:54 p.m. — Police were called to Brickyard Road and Katelyn Drive for two males lurking in the area. After investigating police did not find anything amiss and provided a courtesy ride home to one of them since he was a juvenile.
April 29
10:21 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of Mt Misery Road; EMS was treating the person.
7:27 p.m. — Police issued a warning to three people causing a disturbance on the road in the first block of Birch Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.