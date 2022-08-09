Crash downs pole
A one-vehicle crash “severely damaged” a utility pole, which blocked Bon-Ox Road in both directions Thursday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 1:07 am
A one-vehicle crash “severely damaged” a utility pole, which blocked Bon-Ox Road in both directions Thursday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A 2007 Nissan, driven by Mason Weaver, 18, of Gettysburg, was southbound about 10:05 p.m. when he allegedly “fell asleep at the wheel while negotiating a right turn,” according to state police.
The Nissan ran off the road and struck a utility pole, said police.
Weaver was unhurt, but the vehicle “was severely damaged” and towed from the scene, police said.
Unite Hook and Ladder fire police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Bon-Ox to handle traffic, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). The emergency call was complete at 12:30 a.m., according to ACDES.
Weaver was charged with a lane violation, according to a magisterial docket.
Mailbox smashed
Someone smashed a mailbox on Railroad Lane in Highland Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The incident occurred about 4:57 p.m. Sunday, according to state police who asked anyone with information to contact them at 717-334-8111.
