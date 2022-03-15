EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department responded to a variety of calls in New Oxford Feb. 11-20.
Feb. 11
1:39 a.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. Police checked the exterior of the building, but found nothing.
2:41 p.m., Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue and Lincoln Way East. A school bus with 32 students was traveling south on North Berlin Avenue when it struck a car parked on North Berlin Avenue by Lincoln Way East. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
6:53 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of West High Street for a complaint of an attempted theft. The complainant told police a juvenile male believed to be between 12 to 14 years of age went onto the complainant’s porch and took a package that was left at the door without permission. A short time later, the same juvenile returned the package to the complainant’s doorstep.
Feb. 12
12:36 p.m., Police responded to a disabled vehicle on Lincoln Way East and Church Street. The operator contacted a tow company. Police provided traffic control until the arrival of the tow truck.
6:20 p.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 400 block of North Bolton Street. Police were met by the resident who did not require assistance.
Feb. 14
6:24 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of loud noise coming from an idling, unattended vehicle on Oxwood Circle. Police advised the resident to call when the incident is taking place, so they can observe the noise level.
Feb. 15
7:12 a.m., Police responded to a vehicle crash at Hanover and West High streets. A vehicle was attempting to turn onto Hanover Street when it struck another vehicle with the right of way. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage with no injures reported.
5:11 p.m., Police responded to two injured deer at Tracy Avenue and West Golden Lane. Police notified the game warden who advised police to put down the deer. Police dispatched the deer without incident.
Feb. 16
3:48 p.m., Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Red Hill Road. A vehicle entered the turn on Red Hill Road and lost control, traveling up an embankment and overturning. The vehicle sustained major damage with the operator having non-life threatening injures.
Feb. 17
7:37 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of hit-and- run damage in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East. The complainant said on Feb. 16, a tractor-trailer was attempting to turn from Wehler Alley onto South Church Street and struck his garage and a pole then proceeded to the PCA Packaging Plant.
Feb. 18
4:13 a.m., Police responded to Lincoln Way East and Center Square for a complaint of wires down on the highway. Police searched the area, but found no downed wires.
8:32 p.m., Police responded to the 200 block of Carlisle Street for a threat complaint.
11:35 p.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. Police made a check of the exterior and found it to be secure.
Feb. 19
11:50 a.m., Police responded to a complaint of a neighborhood dispute concerning parking on Maggie Lane Court. Police advised there are no assigned parking for tenants and to notify the landlord if the problem continues.
2:31 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of a neighborhood dispute on the 100 block of North Bolton Street. Police advised both parties.
Feb. 20
11:20 a.m., Police responded to the 200 block of Carlisle Street for a complaint of unauthorized use of an auto. The complainant said her daughter took her vehicle without permission and her whereabouts are unknown. Police placed a be-on-the-look-out for the vehicle.
8 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of suspicious vehicles on East George Street. The complainant said he is being followed by unidentified vehicles in and out of the New Oxford area. Police advised to call the police when the incident is in progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.