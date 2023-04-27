GPD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents in Gettysburg Borough April 19-25.
April 19
12:23 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
6:46 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of North Fifth Street.
7:46 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
11:57 a.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of York Street.
12 p.m. — Crash with no injuries at Baltimore and Middle streets.
12:43 p.m. — Warrant served in the first block of West Stevens Street.
7:31 p.m. — Well-being check at South Franklin and Breckenridge streets.
April 20
5:18 a.m. — Missing person information in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
7:47 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Carlisle Street.
8:04 a.m. — Hazard on Lincoln Square.
10:28 a.m. — Megan’s Law complaint in the 200 block of Buford Avenue.
11:03 a.m. — Assisted a police agency in the first block of East High Street.
1:19 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
2:41 p.m. — Assisted Pennsylvania State Police with a road rage incident in Straban Township.
3:27 p.m. — Hit and run in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
4:34 p.m. — Disturbance at West Lincoln Avenue and North Washington Street.
4:51 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 300 block of York Street.
6:45 p.m. — Fraud in the 200 block of Buford Avenue.
7:45 p.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
8:03 p.m. — Disturbance in the 500 block of Long Lane.
8:16 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:54 p.m. — Assisted a police agency in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
10 p.m. — Driver with a suspended license/habitual offender at West Racehorse and Gilliland alleys.
10:23 p.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
11:47 p.m. Driving under the influence in the 200 block of York Street.
April 21
1:22 a.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
9:37 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:49 a.m. — Reckless driving in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:20 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
1:03 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
2:18 p.m. — Found property in the first block of West Stevens Street.
4:41 p.m. — Disturbance at West and High streets.
5:21 p.m. — Harassment in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
8:57 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of South Washington Streets.
9:54 p.m. — Public drunkenness in the first block of Carlisle Street.
11:32 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
April 22
12:18 a.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call/domestic/simple assault in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
1:22 a.m. — Mental Health in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
1:26 a.m. — Fight in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
1:45 a.m. — Mental health in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
5:36 a.m. — Well-being check at South Washington and West Middle streets.
5:59 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
9:57 a.m. — Theft in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
1:23 p.m. — Crash with injuries in the 200 block of Washington Street.
1:48 p.m. — Disturbance in the 500 block of Long Lane.
5:23 p.m. — Underage drinking/disorderly conduct in the first block of Mummasburg Street.
5:54 p.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with suspicious activity.
7:12 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of East Middle Street.
8:58 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
9:28 p.m. — Traffic hazard at East Water and Stratton streets.
10:33 p.m. — Well-being check in the 600 block of Red Patch Avenue.
11:39 p.m. — Public drunkenness in the 500 block of York Street.
April 23
5:16 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 400 block of East Middle Street.
3:08 p.m. — Custody dispute in the 100 block of Pape Alley.
8:10 p.m. — Custody dispute in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
April 24
7:45 a.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
11:26 a.m. — Utility problem in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
1:09 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 200 block of Penn Hall Drive.
1:30 p.m. — Theft in the 600 block of Baltimore Street.
3:42 p.m. — Warrant served in the 200 block of Breckenridge Street.
4:16 p.m. — Hit and run at Coster Avenue and Stratton Street.
6 p.m. — Lost property in the first block of East High Street.
6L22 p.m. — Assault at Lefever Street and Legion Alley.
April 25
2:27 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
2:57 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
3:25 a.m. — Two arrests for theft from vehicle/receiving stolen property/loitering and prowling at night in the first block of Water Street.
7:17 a.m. — Theft in the first block of North Fifth Street.
8:29 a.m. — Fraud in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
9:25 a.m. — Child abuse in the first block of Breckenridge Street.
10:25 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:26 a.m. — Vehicle break-in in the 200 block of York Street.
12 p.m. — Domestic/harassment in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
2:36 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 600 block of York Street.
3:01 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 500 block of Carlisle Street.
3:10 p.m. — Found property in the 500 block of Long Lane.
3:49 p.m. — Theft in the first block of North Stratton Street.
4:09 p.m. — Property damage in the first block of East High Street.
4:17 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
4:29 p.m. — Vehicle break-in in the first block of East Stevens Street.
8:12 p.m. — Theft in the 500 block of Long Lane.
9:31 p.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
11:13 p.m. — Vehicle break-in in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.