McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents within McSherrystown Borough June 5-11.
10:14 a.m. — Warrant served in the 400 block of Main Street.
2:55 p.m. — Fire at a residence in the 500 block of North Street.
3:33 p.m. — Fraud in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
3:55 p.m. — Vehicle assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
5:37 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Main Street.
7 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of South Street.
11:01 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Street.
8:06 p.m. — Civil dispute in the first block of South 6th Street.
9:23 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Academy Street.
12:31 a.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of Main Street.
9:10 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of Main Street.
9:25 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of North 3rd Street.
1:27 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
3:54 p.m. — Civil incident in the 400 block of North Street.
9 p.m. — Open door in the first block of South Oxford Avenue.
9:41 p.m. — Driving under the influence in the 500 block of Willow Street.
2:43 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of South 6th Street.
11:17 p.m. — Driving under the influence in the 500 block of Main Street.
12:35 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 500 block of Main Street.
3 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.