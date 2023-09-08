McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents Aug. 21-26.
8:59 a.m. — Physical domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Street.
10:35 a.m. — Burglary in the 300 block of North Street.
4:52 p.m. — Non-reportable, two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Willow Street.
5:23 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of St Josephs Lane.
3:30 p.m.— Harassment in the 400 block of North Street.
5:41 p.m. — Assisted Eastern Adams Regional Police with an incident.
6:37 p.m. — Physical domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Street.
9:45 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 200 block of South 4th Street.
7:58 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of North Street.
9:39 p.m. — Well-being check in the 500 block of North Street.
11:55 a.m. — Harassment in the 600 block of Main Street.
8:13 p.m. — Non-reportable, two-vehicle crash with no injuries in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
7:04 a.m. — Vehicle repossession in the 200 block of Main Street.
9:30 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle in the 500 block of North Street.
10:57 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Street.
5:12 p.m. — Hit and run in the 500 block of Main Street.
5:28 p.m. — Theft in the 300 block of North Street.
10:17 a.m. — Well-being check in the 600 block of Main Street.
11:59 a.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Evergreen Drive.
8:36 p.m. — Well-being check in the 600 block of Main Street.
