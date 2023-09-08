Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.