Info on burglary needed
Cumberland Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a Tuesday “burglary.”
A woman told police she returned to her home in the 500 block of Boyds School Road to find the “front door had been pried open,” according to Cumberland police.
The woman said she “left home during the morning hours” and was away from her residence for about 90 minutes, police said.
The woman said three small lock boxes and a Nintendo game were missing, said police.
The woman “described one lock box as being white in color with a picture of a Unicorn,” police said.
The boxes, according to the woman, “contained jewelry, family pictures and various other items,” said police.
Cumberland Township Police Department requests anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 717-334-8101, and callers may remain anonymous.
Pair sought by GBPD
Two men accused of assaulting a man early Friday morning on Carlisle Street remained at large and wanted by police, according to a release issued by Gettysburg Borough Police Chief R.W. Glenny Jr. Tuesday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the first block of Carlisle Street about 1:50 a.m. Friday, where they found “an assault victim” who told police he was being “chased and beaten by two suspects,” according to the release.
Investigation, including surveillance video and witness statements, led to arrest warrants being issued for Trenton Howard, 20, and Taylor Rojo, 21, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts or the incident can contact borough police through the Adams County Emergency Services Dispatch Center at 717-334-8101, according to the release.
The man, “who was on his hands and knees at the time officers arrived, was bleeding from the head and face,” leading police to call emergency medical personnel to the scene, according to the release.
The alleged “assault appears to be in retaliation between the victim and Howard earlier in the day,” according to the release.
The initial report received by authorities was of a robbery in progress, but the incident is being investigated as an assault, not a robbery, according to police.
Other departments joined borough police in canvassing the area surrounding the incident, according to the release.
Howard was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, according to a magisterial docket.
Rojo was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, according to a magisterial docket.
