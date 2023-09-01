Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents Aug. 23-29.
Aug. 23
7:20 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 300 block of North Stratton St
8:12 a.m. — Well-being check in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:42 a.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) order gun confiscation to other police agency.
1:01 p.m. — Well-being check/death investigation in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
1:40 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
3:39 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 100 block of Seminary Ridge.
4:32 p.m. — Borough ordinance violation in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
4:44 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
5:51 p.m. — Disturbance/underage drinking in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
7:43 p.m. — Harassment/drunkenness in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
10:50 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at York and Third streets.
11:40 p.m. — Drunkenness in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
Aug. 24
4:27 a.m. — Assisted police agency in Straban Township.
8:30 a.m. — Vehicle card in the first block of East High Street.
10:24 a.m. — Fraud in the 100 block of East Middle Street.
10:46 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:17 p.m. — Found property to other agency.
6:45 p.m. — Lost property in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
7:27 p.m. — DUI/fugitive from justice York and Stratton streets.
10:32 p.m. — Domestic in the first block of York Street.
Aug. 25
11:04 a.m. — Pedestrian struck at West Lincoln Avenue and North Washington Street.
11:13 a.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
12:34 p.m. — Lost property in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
2:47 p.m. — Mental health warrant served in the first block of Hanover Street.
3:39 p.m. — Threats in the 400 block of York Street.
4:52 p.m. — PFA order violation in the first block of Baltimore Street.
5:54 p.m. — Found property in the 400 block of Village Drive.
6:04 p.m. — PFA order violation in the first block of Baltimore Street.
6:17 p.m. — Trespassing in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
9:52 p.m. — Harassment in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
10:16 p.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
Aug. 26
8:22 a.m. — Provided information in the 600 block of Baltimore Street.
11:03 a.m. — Parking complaint at Baltimore and Middle streets.
11:36 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
12:24 p.m. — Disturbance/disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Baltimore Street.
1:55 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the first block of Baltimore Street.
2:59 p.m. — PFA order violation in the first block of Baltimore Street.
3:16 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
4:16 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
4:19 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
5:25 p.m. — Crash at East Middle Street and South Stratton Alley.
5:51 p.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of Barlow Street.
7:56 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Constitution Avenue.
11:25 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Barlow Street.
Aug. 27
2:01 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
9:50 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
10:21 a.m. — Threats in the first block of Buford Avenue.
12:02 p.m. — Parking complaint at Barlow and Stratton streets.
12:34 p.m. — Animal complaint on Lincoln Square.
12:52 p.m. — Provided housing information.
11:23 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
Aug. 28
9:28 a.m. — Assisted police agency in the 200 block of Buford Avenue.
12:56 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Springs Avenue.
2:55 p.m. — Reckless driving at North Sixth and York streets.
3:39 p.m. — Fraud in the first block of York Street.
5:31 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the first block of West Broadway Avenue.
6:52 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of York Street.
8:48 p.m. — DUI/drug violation/tampering with evidence at South Franklin Street and Zerfing Alley.
9:25 p.m. — Mental health in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
11:18 p.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of Baltimore Street.
Aug. 29
9:57 a.m. — Missing person information in Straban Township.
9:59 a.m. — Assisted GFD in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
8:53 p.m. — Disorderly conduct West Lincoln Avenue and Carlisle Street.
9:35 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of York Street.
11:06 p.m. — DUI at East Middle and Baltimore streets.
11:08 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
