2 crashes at same spot
A house was struck and a private vehicle transporting someone to a hospital was damaged in two separate crashes at the same intersection this past weekend, Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner said.
Disobeying a red light was allegedly a factor in both crashes, according to Baumgardner.
No injuries occurred when the porch roof collapsed at a residence on the northwest corner of Hanover Pike (Pa. Route 194) and Mount Pleasant Road after the impact about 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Baumgardner said.
A 28-year-old Hanover man was northbound when he allegedly ran a red light before a collision with a vehicle turning left onto Hanover Pike, Baumgardner said. The latter was driven by a 19-year-old Sykesville, Md. man, he said.
The northbound 2015 Toyota Corolla struck the house and “took out” a support post for the porch roof, Baumgardner said.
Neither driver was hurt, but both vehicles received disabling damage, he said.
At 8:52 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old Littlestown man allegedly ran the red light in a northbound 2010 Mazda 3 before a collision with a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by an 80-year-old Hanover woman, Baumgardner said. Neither was hurt, he said.
The Mazda was transporting a person to a Hanover hospital as the result of an earlier medical emergency, Baumgardner said. Emergency medical personnel transported the passenger from the crash scene to the hospital, he said.
“The moral of the story is ‘call an ambulance,’” Baumgardner said.
The scene of the crashes is just south of McSherrystown.
Person pushed off porch
One person pushed another off a porch early Sunday at Gettysburg College, according to an email sent campus-wide by college Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz.
No complaint was filed by any alleged victim, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said Monday afternoon.
“A member of the campus community” was pushed off the porch of a college residence in the 100 block of West Water Street, resulting in “severe injury,” according to the email.
“Campus Safety learned of the incident several hours after it occurred,” according to the email, which was sent Sunday at 10:18 a.m.
Anyone with information should contact borough police at 717-334-1168, Glenny said.
Information received by the college and police indicated “some type of altercation” occurred, leading to “a shoving match,” Glenny said.
Police encountered a person with a bleeding chin and a knee injury shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near West Lincoln Avenue and North Washington Street, Glenny said. He could not verify the person was the same one involved in the shoving incident.
Emergency medical personnel were contacted, but the person declined treatment, Glenny said. The person was issued a citation alleging underage drinking and released, Glenny said.
“We had a very busy weekend” in the area around the college, Glenny said. He planned to meet with college officials Monday afternoon, he said.
“It is against College policy and Pennsylvania law to physically push, shove, or strike any individual and you have a right to report violence to the College and the Police. Also, Campus Safety is always available to provide safety escorts to or from any location on campus,” according to the email.
The email refers to a federal definition of “aggravated assault,” but Glenny said Pennsylvania law requires substantial or disfiguring injury for such a charge.
