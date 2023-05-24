EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township May 11-20.
May 11
6:09 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of York Drive; emergency medical services (EMS) were treating the person.
9:53 a.m. — The driver of a disabled vehicle parked off the road in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike told police arrangements were made for the vehicle to be towed.
2:41 p.m. — A man told police he parked his vehicle in the New Oxford High School parking lot at 7:20 a.m., and when he returned at 2:30 p.m., discovered someone hit the passenger side, causing moderate damage.
8:16 p.m. — A vehicle was traveling east on York Road when its rear tires came off the rims, causing the tires to roll behind the vehicle. The tires struck another vehicle at the Village Drive intersection, causing moderate damage. The vehicle without rear tires was towed from the scene.
May 12
2:18 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Irish Drive for a suspicious vehicle parked for an extended period of time. After investigating, police learned the occupants were waiting for the homeowner to arrive to give an estimate for solar conversion.
2:57 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Erin Court; EMS was treating the person.
4:03 p.m. — Police observed a missing person walking in the first block of Carl Lane and gave him a ride home for his safety.
4:30 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike for a crash. The crash occurred in Berwick Township, so EARP notified Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
9:45 p.m. — Police asked the driver of a vehicle parked in a lot at Hanover Street and Red Hill Road to move the vehicle, and he complied.
May 13
5:24 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Hampshire Drive; EMS was on scene.
10:55 a.m. — Police defused a domestic between spouses in the first block of West Locust Lane.
12:30 p.m. — Police assisted the Department for Aging with a home visit in the 200 block of Drummer Drive. They did not receive a response from the residence and neighbors said the person has not been home for a long time.
4 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Carlisle Pike for a crash; the crash occurred in Berwick Township; PSP was notified.
May 14
10:47 a.m. — A driver traveling east in the 400 block of Red Hill Road attempted to swerve to avoid hitting a large animal on the road. The vehicle went out of control, struck a tree and rolled over down an embankment.
9:54 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Elm Lane; EMS was treating the person.
May 15
11:42 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 1500 block of Irishtown Road; EMS was treating the person.
11:56 a.m. — Police were summoned to the 400 block of East Golden Lane for a disturbance in the building; the subject left the building and police issued them a no trespassing letter.
1:06 p.m. — A vehicle traveling East on Red Hill Road attempted to go through the intersection and struck a vehicle travelling south on Hanover Street. The vehicle continued east through the intersection and struck another vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Red Hill Road. All three vehicles sustained moderate damage.
8:13 p.m. — Police were called to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for two supposedly suspicious people looking at a parked vehicle. Police did not observe anyone in the area; the vehicle had a for sale sign in the window.
May 16
1:10 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Billerbeck Street for a disturbance caused by a person who did not belong on school property; the person was transported to Gettysburg Hospital to treat his medical condition.
2:36 p.m. — Two cars at New Oxford High School were attempting to back out of a parking space at the same time and struck each other in the rear, causing minor damage.
4:03 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Locust Lane for an assault but determined this was a false report. Police have been to this address numerous times for false calls. The calls originate in another state and police are tracing the number.
May 17
8:03 a.m. — Police were called to New Oxford High School for a custody dispute involving a man picking up his children. The children were not released to the man due to a valid custody agreement issued by the court.
8:21 a.m. — Police assisted with a vehicle repossession in the first block of Oxford Drive.
3 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of Mt Misery Road; EMS was treating the person.
May 18
3:51 a.m. — Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Village Drive; an employee tripped the alarm.
3:45 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Pine Lane for loud music but found no music playing in the area.
4:23 p.m. — Police were called to the 300 block of Brickyard Road for loud music coming from a vehicle parked at the construction site but did not hear music coming from any vehicles.
May 19
11:04 a.m. — A caller informed police a resident had been missing since May 18, at 5:30 p.m. At 1:10, police made contact with the missing woman, and she was on her way home. Police were notified when she returned home safely.
2 p.m. — Police are citing two drivers for reckless driving in the New Oxford High School parking lot.
5:41 p.m. — Police ran the registration on a found license plate in the first block of Walnut Lane and returned it to its owner.
May 20
10:20 a.m. — Police informed two neighbors in the 100 block of Oxford Boulevard involved in a property dispute that it is a civil issue, and they need to contact Oxford Township.
1:41 p.m. — Police were summoned to the 200 block of Carlisle Pike for a person locked in the Hanover Concrete parking lot; a key holder opened the gate to allow the person to leave.
5 p.m. — A false fire alarm drew police to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike.
5:44 p.m. — Police searched the area around York Road and Carlisle Pike for a reckless driver but did not observe any traffic violations.
7:48 p.m. — Police advised a resident with a landlord/tenant issue that they need an eviction to move the tenant out, and he should seek legal counsel.
