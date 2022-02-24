Bendersville FD busy
Bendersville firefighters were busy Monday afternoon.
At 4:28 p.m., they were among units dispatched to a crash in the 800 block of Wenksville Road in Menallen Township, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Bendersville firefighters “assessed a single patient and checked for hazards,” according to a post on the fire company’s Facebook page.
A photo on the page shows a car with front end damage and a motorcycle lying on its side.
At 4:58 p.m., Bendersville and Biglerville firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Big Hill Road in Menallen Township, according to ACDES.
Firefighters “deployed a line for extinguishment,” according to the Facebook page.
A 5:34 p.m., Bendersville was among agencies dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of Church Street in Bendersville, according to ACDES.
“Two patients were evaluated and hazards were controlled,” according to Bendersville’s Facebook page.
A 17-year-old driver from Aspers was injured in that crash after turning left from a driveway into the path of a westbound SUV, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The teen was transported to a hospital, but the SUV’s driver and passenger were not transported, according to state police.
