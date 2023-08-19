EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Aug. 1-10.
Aug. 1
1:28 a.m. — After checking the area around Colonial Stadium due to an open door, police notified the school district.
7:30 a.m. — Police assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road.
2:17 p.m. — Police checked out a vehicle at Shank Road and Carlisle Pike. The driver was asked to leave the property; he complied.
6:42 p.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of Interfaith Lane for children riding their bikes on a resident’s lawn without permission. The children were no longer in the area when police arrived.
7:13 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Kevin Drive told police she received a notification about a virus on her computer, and she was instructed to purchase $1,580 in Target gift cards to remove it. After purchasing the gift cards, she sent the card information to the unknown person, who hung up after receiving the information. The woman’s bank and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office are investigating.
9:10 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the first block of Oak Drive; they did not observe anyone in distress.
Aug. 2
8:56 a.m. — Police helped EMS gain access to a residence in the 100 block of Poplar Road to a treat a person in medical distress.
11:56 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 5600 block of York Road; EMS was treating the person.
1:13 p.m. — A vehicle traveling south on Hanover Street stopped for traffic at Appler Road. The vehicle behind it did not stop and struck it in the rear, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
2:08 p.m. — Police helped EMS gain access to a residence in the 100 block of Poplar Road to a treat a person in medical distress.
3:45 p.m. — A vehicle was traveling north on Black Lane with the right-of-way when a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Irishtown Road entered onto Black Lane, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Red Hill Road, and striking the vehicle. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
5:04 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Fiddler Drive for an allegedly illegally parked vehicle; the vehicle in question was legally parked.
Aug. 3
12:28 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 300 block of Berlin Road; EMS was treating the person.
Aug. 4
12:33 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Drummer Drive told police someone knocked on their door sometime between Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 2 a.m. Police advised the person to contact them when the incident happens and purchase a doorbell camera.
4:13 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the New Oxford Shopping Center parking lot in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for a dog left in a parked vehicle, but they did not find any dogs in vehicles.
Aug. 5
2:37 p.m. — A vehicle traveling north on Carlisle Pike went out of control crossing into the southbound lane and crashing into the guardrail, causing damage. During police investigation, the driver, an 18-year-old Hanover woman, was suspected of being intoxicated. She was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for a blood draw.
7:42 p.m. — Police searched the area around the first block of Kevin Drive for a suspicious person walking around the neighborhood but did not find anyone.
Aug. 6
9:18 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Black Lane; EMS was on scene.
11:03 a.m. — Police responded to the 900 block of Irishtown Road to assist EMS. When they arrived, EMS informed police their assistance was no longer needed.
12:23 p.m. — Police provided information requested to a resident in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road.
9:34 p.m. — Police investigated an incident involving harassment by communication via Facebook in the 600 block of Oxford Road; the incident was not a crime.
Aug. 7
3:34 p.m. — Police were dispatched to Suzi Sudz in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East to conduct a well-being check on an unconscious man. The man had fallen asleep while washing his belongings and did not need assistance.
6:11 p.m. — Police notified the Oxford Township maintenance crew to remove a tree from utility wires in the 700 block of Red Hill Road.
9:21 p.m. — A patron of Suzi Sudz in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East told police her clothes were stuck in the dryer, and she could not retrieve them. Police told the woman they could not retrieve her clothing and advised her to contact the owner in the morning.
Aug. 8
8:30 a.m. — Police notified a contractor paving a driveway in the 700 block of Linng Road that it is illegal to block the entire road during construction. The contractor relocated his equipment to allow vehicle traffic.
9:02 a.m. — Police made contact with the owner of a vehicle parked illegally at New Oxford High School; the person relocated the vehicle off school property.
1:44 p.m. — A resident in the first block of Hidden Acres Drive told police sometime between 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 8, someone stole a business sign that reads “Denny’s Body Shop.” The sign is valued at $250.
10:16 p.m. — Police notified the Oxford Township road crew to remove a downed tree blocking the road in the 100 block of Fish & Game Road.
11:25 p.m. — Police checked out a suspicious vehicle and its occupants in the 1500 block of Hanover Street. The driver, a 40-year-old New Oxford man, had an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody by a constable.
Aug. 9
1:39 p.m. — A vehicle traveling south on Black Lane stopped to make a left-hand-turn onto Mt. Misery Road. The vehicle behind it did not stop and struck its rear, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
4:08 p.m. — A vehicle traveling east on York Road stopped for traffic in the 5900 block but the vehicle following struck its rear. Both vehicles sustained major damage and required towing.
5:03 p.m. — Police searched the area around York Road and Carlisle Pike for a reckless driver but did not find anyone driving recklessly.
Aug. 10
6:40 a.m. — Police searched the area around the first block of Casey Drive for a supposedly suspicious male on a bicycle near the front door of a residence but did not find him.
