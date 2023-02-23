Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents Feb. 6-12.
Feb. 6
5:36 a.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
8:07 a.m. — Assisted another agency in the first block of East High Street.
8:23 a.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Gettys Street.
11:45 a.m. — Found property in the first block of East High Street.
3:43 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of West High Street.
7:46 p.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with a disturbance incident.
10:11 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
Feb. 7
5:36 a.m. — PFA gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
7:58 a.m. — Crash with no injuries at the West High and Washington streets intersection.
3:17 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of East Stevens Street.
Feb. 8
5:38 a.m. — PFA gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
9:35 a.m. — Traffic hazard at the Lincoln Square and York Street intersection
10:01 a.m. — Found property in the 200 block of Baltimore Street.
11:46 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
10:40 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at the Buford and Springs avenues intersection.
Feb. 9
5:36 a.m. — PFA gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
7:58 a.m. — Firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
9:50 a.m. — Provided vehicle identification number (VIN) verification in the first block of East High Street.
10:59 — Fire alarm in the 400 block of Springs Avenue.
11:34 a.m. — Possible wiretap violation in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
11:45 a.m. — Lost property in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
12:30 p.m. — Firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
1:26 p.m. — Assisted another agency in the 600 block of York Street.
3:58 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 100 block of East Water Street.
6:12 p.m. — Assisted Bendersville Police with a DUI.
6:18 p.m. — Theft in the first block of West Broadway Avenue.
9:28 p.m. — Driving with a suspended license/habitual offender in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:19 p.m. — Mental health incident in the 100 block of South Hays Street.
Feb. 10
2:19 a.m. — Domestic in the first block of West Broadway Avenue.
7:27 a.m. Well-being check in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
12:12 p.m. — Disabled vehicle at the Steinwehr Avenue and Baltimore Street intersection.
1:35 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the 100 block of East Middle Street.
2:57 p.m. — Assisted another agency in the first block of East High Street.
3:51 p.m. — Assisted another agency in the first block of East High Street.
4:44 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
4:49 p.m. — Found property in the first block of Springs Avenue.
Feb. 11
12:59 a.m. — Disturbance/disorderly conduct/warrant arrest in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
3:04 a.m. — Disorderly conduct at the North Franklin Street and West Racehorse Alley intersection.
8:28 a.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of Chambersburg Street.
11:23 a.m. — Harassment in the 100 block of York Street.
2:53 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
3:56 — Vehicle lockout in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
4:42 p.m. — Fight/harassment in the 500 block of Long Lane.
6:47 p.m. — Well-being check at the North Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue intersection.
Feb. 12
1:27 p.m. — Theft in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
5:49 p.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of Village Drive.
6:27 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
